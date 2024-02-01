El acuerdo de ayuda de la UE a Ucrania es una pieza en el juego populista a largo plazo de OrbanEl acuerdo de ayuda de la UE a Ucrania es utilizada como peón en el juego populista a largo plazo de Orban

Después de meses de ataques contra la ayuda financiera para Ucrania, el primer ministro Viktor Orban de Hungría cedió el jueves a la intensa presión de los líderes europeos, pero no antes de intentar cambiar el tema en Bruselas al reunirse con enfurecidos agricultores belgas junto a un convoy de tractores y expresar su apoyo a las protestas que sacuden Europa.

En lo que equivale a un mitin de campaña antes de las elecciones europeas de junio, que espera que cambie el equilibro de poder en su dirección, el Sr. Orban se saltó una cena con líderes europeos el miércoles por la noche y fue a hablar con los agricultores que se habían reunido fuera del lugar de la cumbre del jueves, que se considera decisiva para el futuro de Ucrania.

“Necesitamos encontrar nuevos líderes que realmente representen los intereses del pueblo”, dijo el Sr. Orban a los agricultores, dejando poco margen para dudar de que se incluye a sí mismo en lo que ve como un inevitable cambio de liderazgo en Bruselas, la sede de la Unión Europea.

Para el Sr. Orban, la decisión de enviar miles de millones de dólares a Ucrania nunca ha sido una cuestión de principio inamovible, y cedió el jueves cuando le dijeron que algunos estados miembros estaban seriamente considerando aislarlo, e incluso quitarle su voto, si continuaba bloqueando la ayuda. Más bien, es solo uno de los muchos temas con los que ha buscado establecerse como líder de un movimiento paneuropeo en defensa de la soberanía nacional y los valores tradicionales contra lo que desprecia como élites urbanas desconectadas.

Los titulares de la prensa húngara leal al gobierno de Orban insinuaron que su principal objetivo siempre ha sido posicionarse como una guía para los europeos insatisfechos con el statu quo y buscando un líder dispuesto a incomodar la opinión predominante.

“Hungría a la cabeza”, proclamó Mandiner, un semanario y sitio de noticias en línea pro-gubernamental. “Todos los ojos en Viktor Orban de nuevo”, dijo Index, un portal de noticias en línea que solía ser independiente, pero ahora está firmemente del lado del gobierno después de ser tomado por un leal magnate.

Sin embargo, no está claro si el Sr. Orban puede persuadir a los europeos para unirse a su búsqueda populista, que ha tenido mucho más éxito atrayendo un apoyo ferviente en los Estados Unidos, donde Donald J. Trump es un gran fan, que en Europa. Budapest, la capital húngara, que ha sido declarada la “capital de la resistencia anti-progresista” por funcionarios allí, en abril recibirá a simpatizantes estadounidenses y al político holandés de extrema derecha Geert Wilders en una reunión del Comité de Acción Política Conservadora.

“La política europea no trata de entrar en la puerta y gritar”, dijo Zsombor Zeold, un ex diplomático húngaro y experto en política exterior en Budapest. “Se trata de hacer coaliciones y llegar a compromisos”.

Impulsada por lo que el nuevo primer ministro de Polonia, Donald Tusk, describió el jueves temprano, como “el juego muy extraño y egoísta de Viktor Orban”, Hungría también se ha colocado en el escenario central, acompañada en gran parte de abucheos y silbidos, al bloquear la expansión de la OTAN. Es el último país que se niega a aprobar la entrada de Suecia, aunque Orban insiste en que su país finalmente dará su consentimiento.

Una elección general en Polonia en octubre que desplazó a las fuerzas nacionalistas estrechamente aliadas con Mr. Orban y el fuerte apoyo a Ucrania del gobierno italiano, liderado por la primera ministra Giorgia Meloni profundamente conservadora, han dejado a Hungría más aislada que nunca.

Pero el Sr. Orban, quien ha descrito a Hungría como una “nación del tamaño de David que se opone a un Goliat despierto”, está siguiendo un largo juego, seguro de que el Sr. Trump ganará las elecciones de noviembre y de que la opinión pública europea también se está volviendo hacia su lado en medio de un creciente alarma por la inmigración ilegal y el aumento del costo de vida.

Frontex, la agencia de las fronteras de la Unión Europea, informó esta semana que el número de “cruces fronterizos irregulares” a Europa aumentó el año pasado a 380.000, un 17 por ciento más que en 2022 y el nivel más alto desde 2016.

A diferencia de los euroescépticos en Gran Bretaña, que llevaron a cabo una exitosa campaña en 2016 para sacar a su país de la Unión Europea, el Sr. Orban, quien tiene fija la mirada en las elecciones al Parlamento Europeo este verano, no quiere abandonar Europa, sino liderarla.

“My plan is not to leave,” he said in December, “but to take over Brussels.”

To this end, he has cycled through a wide range of issues that not only help reinforce his unassailable grip on Hungary — his Fidesz party has won four thumping election victories in a row — but also fortify his image abroad as a leader who dares to rock the boat and give voice to views that other politicians, dismissed by Mr. Orban as “woke globalists,” are too timid or beholden to special interests to express.

Speaking in Budapest on the eve of the Brussels summit, Mr. Orban’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyás, said that “Hungary is not alone” in its doubts about the wisdom of sending money to Ukraine, but rather “the strongest in saying that war is not the solution.” Europe, he added, needs “a change of tone,” an adjustment that he predicted will take place once the European parliamentary elections show strong popular support for Hungary’s no-nonsense brand of politics.

The European Parliament is largely a talking shop that attracts little interest outside of Brussels. But elections to it serve as a barometer of public opinion across the 27 member countries, and they could boost the influence of right-wing forces that share Mr. Orban’s nationalist views.

Mr. Orban’s meeting with aggrieved farmers in Brussels brought together several potentially vote-winning themes: that bureaucrats in Brussels give short shrift to the interests of ordinary working people and, the prime minister said, that they “should represent the interests of European farmers against those of Ukraine, not the other way round.” Mr. Orban did not mention costs rising because of inflation, one of the farmers’ main complaints. At more than 17 percent, Hungary last year had the highest inflation rate in the European Union.Facing a general election in Hungary in April 2022, Mr. Orban and his party initially focused on denouncing “gender insanity,” claiming that the European Union wanted to indoctrinate children to become transgender. It largely dropped that line of attack after Russia invaded Ukraine and focused instead on accusing the opposition of wanting to send Hungarian men to fight against Russia. That was untrue, but it tapped into deep unease across Europe about being sucked into a war with Russia.

It resonated loudly with voters in Hungary’s neighbor Slovakia, which in September elected a new government that is deeply skeptical of aiding Ukraine. But it was present in other countries where hostility to Ukraine has, on both ends of the political spectrum, become a marker of political allegiance and defiance of mainstream opinion as well. One position that has remained constant for Mr. Orban — and highly beneficial politically, at home and abroad — is opposition to immigration. That has been a perennial since Europe’s migrant crisis in 2015, when Hungary led the way in calling for tighter border controls, a position now embraced in most European capitals.

Mr. Orban’s abrupt retreat on Thursday from his hard-line stand against approving an aid package for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros stirred delight and also surprise in Brussels, given that he had in December used his veto power to block the money and has repeatedly said since that he would never submit to “blackmail.”

Shifting gears, however, carries no risk at home, where Mr. Orban’s grip on the Hungarian news media allows him to present whatever happens as a victory. He faced no blowback in Hungary, for example, when he went along with multiple rounds of E.U. sanctions against Moscow despite insisting he would block efforts to punish Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Mandiner, the pro-government media outlet, capitulated on Thursday that the summit had “ended unexpectedly quickly” with an agreement, but said that was because “the heads of government of the member states opened up to Hungary’s compromise proposal.” European leaders, however, insisted they had stood their ground, rejecting a demand by Hungary that aid for Ukraine be put up for annual review by leaders, which would give Mr. Orban an opportunity to hold aid to ransom each year.

Mr. Tusk, the Polish prime minister, whose country stood shoulder to shoulder with Hungary for years under the nationalist government ousted by voters in October, rejected the idea that Europe is suffering from “Ukraine fatigue.”

But, he added: “We for sure have….