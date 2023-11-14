Familias de rehenes inician una marcha de Tel Aviv a Jerusalén

During the past days, Noam Alon, 24 years old, has been camping in front of the main military headquarters in Tel Aviv, with the aim of pressuring the Israeli government to do more to bring back his girlfriend of a year and a half, Inbar Heiman, and more than 200 other hostages currently held in Gaza.

However, due to the lack of progress regarding the release of the captives, Mr. Alon has grown impatient with the Israeli government and is moving on from the spot along with some 30 others who have been sleeping there. “We won’t sit silent,” he said.

On Tuesday, Mr. Alon joined families of about 50 hostages and supporters – around 100 people in total – who plan to march for five days from Tel Aviv to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office in Jerusalem, stopping to camp each night along the way.

Carrying water bottles and sleeping bags, the group marched from a square across from the military headquarters, chanting “Bring them home now!”

Like many others at the march, Mr. Alon wants Mr. Netanyahu and his cabinet to do everything they can to secure the release of those abducted by Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups in the Oct. 7 attack that the Israeli government says killed 1,200 people.

“We think the Israeli government should pay any price,” Mr. Alon said, whether that entails a prisoner exchange, a cease-fire, or fuel delivery. The hostages’ lives are in the government’s hands, he said. Mr. Netanyahu has maintained that a cease-fire would be contingent on the release of hostages as Israel’s goal is to eradicate Hamas.

In late October, Israeli forces rescued one hostage, and four others were released by Hamas about a week earlier. But, despite negotiation efforts led by the United States and Qatar, there have been no further breakthroughs on a hostage release deal. Families of the hostages have organized rallies over the past two weeks that have drawn thousands to the military headquarters.

Despite the outpouring of public support, those with family members and friends held captive in Gaza are feeling frustrated.

“I’m tired of sitting around,” said Yuval Haran, 36, from Be’eri, a kibbutz near the border with Gaza that was heavily attacked on Oct. 7. He has seven family members currently held hostage in Gaza and was an organizer of the march. “I want to start walking to where the decisions are made.”

The marchers, with ages ranging from their 20s to their 70s, will walk about 10 miles a day along main highways, sleeping each night in camps on the road. They are filling one lane of the highway, with police escorts, support staff, and vans carrying gear taking up another.

Shelly Shem Tov, 51, whose son Omer, 21, was abducted from the Nova festival, joined the march to try to rally popular support and pressure Mr. Netanyahu. She also sees leaving her comfort zone, by marching on foot to Jerusalem, as an opportunity to identify on a personal level with her son, who is in “a place I can’t even imagine,” she said.

On Monday, Hamas released a video of a hostage who the group claims was killed by an Israeli airstrike, raising concerns among the families that Israel’s military operations in Gaza are threatening hostages’ lives.

In July, protesters against Mr. Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul organized a similar five-day march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The families of the hostages have described the march as apolitical, but Avi Gur Arye, 73, who joined as a supporter, said that it would be a boon if the movement also contributes to a change in government, which he said is “dividing and unraveling the fabric of this country” after the war.

Mr. Alon said that he wants to be optimistic that the marchers won’t need to walk all the way. He said he hoped that during the march, “Everyone will tell us, ‘Stop walking. They are here.’”