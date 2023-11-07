Ucrania: Dnipro-1 y FC Oleksandriya juegan el partido de fútbol más largo en la historia de la liga después de que las sirenas de alerta aérea causaran retrasos.







Dnipro-1 Longest Match

Ukrainian top-flight teams Dnipro-1 and FC Oleksandriya played out the longest match in the league’s history, with the game ending four hours 36 minutes after kick-off following multiple air-raid warnings.

The match was played at the Dnipro Arena in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, and it kicked off 15 minutes late because of an air-raid siren.

The home side took the lead in the 34th minute, but the players were led off the pitch again early in the second half.

Oleksandriya scored soon after the restart, but the goal was cancelled by VAR after an hour’s delay caused by another siren.

With one minute left of normal time, the match was postponed for a further hour and a half following another air-raid warning.

The 1-0 win in the game, which kicked off at 17:15 local time and ended close to 22:00, leaves Dnipro-1 in second place in the Ukrainian Premier League.

Defender Eduard Sarapiy told the club websiteexternal-link his team were desperate to finish the match.

“This is the first such long game for us, and it could have ended badly for us. We wanted to play all of the game. We took to the pitch and tried to finish the game only by winning it,” he said.

The Ukrainian Premier League told the BBC that it was the longest game in its history.

“The match lasted four hours 36 minutes, and this is a new record. The previous longest match was last season’s game between FC Rukh and FC Metalist, which lasted four hours 27 minutes. The reason was the same – an air-raid siren,” the league said.

Dnipro returned to playing their home games at the Dnipro Arena in September, after relocating to western Ukraine following Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.

While Dnipro is located some distance from the front line, an elderly man was reportedly killed in a Russian air strike in the region a day before the game.





Como periodista con experiencia en el campo, getsionando eventos deportivos. Los equipos de primera división ucraniana, Dnipro-1 y FC Oleksandriya protagonizaron el partido más largo en la historia de la liga, después que el juego finalizara cuatro horas y 36 minutos después del pitazo inicial, tras múltiple alertas de ataques aéreos.

El partido se llevó a cabo en la Dnipro Arena en la ciudad oriental de Dnipro, y comenzó 15 minutos tarde debido a una sirena de ataque aéreo.

El equipo local tomó la delantera en el minuto 34, pero los jugadores fueron nuevamente sacados del campo temprano en la segunda mitad.

Oleksandriya anotó poco después del reinicio, pero el gol fue anulado por el VAR después de una demora de una hora causada por otra sirena.

A falta de un minuto del tiempo reglamentario, el partido se pospuso durante una hora y media adicional a raíz de otra advertencia de ataque aéreo.

La victoria 1-0 para Dnipro-1, se celebró a las 17:15 hora local y finalizó cerca de las 22:00, dejando al equipo en el segundo lugar en la Liga Premier de Ucrania.

El defensor Eduard Sarapiy dijo en la página web del club que su equipo estaba desesperado por terminar el partido.

“Este fue el primer juego tan largo para nosotros, y podría haber terminado mal para nosotros. Queríamos jugar todo el partido. Salimos al campo e intentamos terminar el juego solo ganándolo”, dijo.

La Liga Premier de Ucrania le dijo a la BBC que fue el partido más largo en su historia. “El partido duró cuatro horas 36 minutos, y este es un nuevo récord. El partido más largo anterior fue el juego de la temporada pasada entre FC Rukh y FC Metalist, que duró cuatro horas 27 minutos. La razón fue la misma: una sirena de ataque aéreo”, dijo la liga.

Dnipro regresó a jugar sus partidos como local en la Dnipro Arena en septiembre, después de trasladarse a Ucrania occidental luego de la invasión a gran escala de Rusia al país en febrero de 2022.

Si bien Dnipro está ubicada a cierta distancia del frente, se informó que un hombre mayor fue asesinado en un ataque aéreo ruso en la región un día antes del partido.