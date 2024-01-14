Reseña del iPhone 15: ¡Finalmente un iPhone convencional que vale la pena comprar!





Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus denote a remarkable return to form for Apple’s mainstream iPhone lineup after a couple of uninspired years in the doldrums. Fresh off a fantastic review of the iPhone 15 Plus, we’re ringing in 2024 with a look at Apple’s latest 6.1-inch iPhone 15. Like its big sibling, the iPhone 15 delivers a series of really enticing upgrades, making it one of the best iPhones in recent years. It boasts all of the same excellent upgrades as the iPhone 15 Plus, including the new 48MP camera, USB-C, a new design, and the Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 Pro.

So, has Apple finally cracked the winning formula that makes its mainstream, cheaper flagship option a viable upgrade for users? Or will one lacking feature derail the whole operation? Let’s find out.

iPhone 15: Price and Availability

Released in September 2023, the iPhone 15 is available from Apple.com and all over the world at the usual array of carriers and retailers. The iPhone 15 starts at $799 for the 128GB version. The 256GB model is $899 and the 512GB version is $1099, making it $100 cheaper than each corresponding version of the iPhone 15 Plus. The only difference is storage, and each phone comes boxed with a USB-C to USB-C cable, no charger.

You can also get the iPhone 15 at Amazon, Best Buy, Verizon, Target, AT&T, and more.

iPhone 15: At a glance

48MP camera – the big sensor from the iPhone 14 Pro is here to deliver larger and more detailed photos than ever before. USB-C – the iPhone 15 now charges with a USB-C port and cable Updated design – this update brings a lovely frosted glass upgrade to the rear and rounder edges Brighter display – the iPhone 15 is good for 1000 nits max brightness, 1600 nits peak (HDR), and 2000 nits peak outdoors Dynamic Island – The Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 Pro arrives, replacing the notch

iPhone 15: Specs

CategoryiPhone 15 PlusOperating SystemiOS 17Display6.1 inches, 2556 x 1179 (460 ppi) resolution, Super Retina XDR OLED display (iPhone 15)ProcessorApple A16 BionicStorage128 | 256 | 512GBRear Camera48MP, 26mm ƒ/1.6 (wide) | 12MP, ƒ/2.4 (ultra-wide) | 12MP, 52 mmƒ/1.6 (2x Telephoto)Front Camera12MP, ƒ/1.9, AutofocusBatteryUp to 20 hours (video playback)ChargingUSB-C wired charging, Qi wireless charging up to 15W, MagSafeWater ResistanceIP68Dimensions147.6 x 71.6 x 7.80mm, 171g ColorsBlack | Blue | Green | Pink | YellowiPhone 15: Design

(Image credit: Future)The iPhone 15 wows with a stunning new design that is vastly improved over the previous two iterations. As I noted in our iPhone 15 Plus review, the previous “regular” has had a really underwhelming design for a couple of years. The edges were much too sharp, and its awful glossy back was a fingerprint magnet.

This year, Apple has transformed the iPhone 15 with a new “color-infused” glass back that offers you a delightful frosted finish. It’s soft to the touch, easy to grip, and shows absolutely none of the marks or blemishes that the old one used to. I’m not exaggerating when I say that this change alone should be enough to convince iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 users to make the leap to 2024’s best offering.

The design changes don’t stop there, either. The edges of the iPhone 15 are decidedly more rounded and much softer than in previous years, and the camera bump is now transparent. All in all, Apple has transformed the iPhone 15 with its design this year. Other aspects remain familiar, however. There are still two volume buttons, a Lock Button, and the Mute Switch. No Action button here, you’ll need to go Pro if you want the customizable alternative that lets you choose several different actions beyond simple mute.

Otherwise, the iPhone 15 sports its familiar aluminum chassis and the hardy Ceramic Shield on the front. This glass panel is designed to be tougher to shatter while being more prone to scratches as a compromise. However, after several weeks of use, I’ve yet to notice any of the scratches that plagued my iPhone 14 experience last year, so this is another big improvement.

(Image credit: Future)Other design specs include IP68 water resistance, which means you can submerge it in up to 6 meters of water for 30 minutes. Weight and dimensions are also broadly the same as in previous years, and Apple has made some tweaks under the hood to make some repairs cheaper and easier.

The only big letdown in the design department is the color. There are five: black, blue, green, yellow, and pink. I’ve now been hands-on with both blue and green, but honestly, both might as well be grey/off-white. The hue around the frame is more noticeable, but the rear is so muted it might as well not be any color at all. Pink, yellow, and black remain the more vibrant color options.

iPhone 15: Display

(Image credit: Future)Apple has not really changed the display in the iPhone 15 this year, so if you have an iPhone 13 or iPhone 14, you’re not going to notice a difference in day-to-day use. It’s the same Super Retina XDR display measuring 6.1-inch, and offering a resolution of 2556×1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi. It offers all the usual HDR, True Tone, and Wide Color (PR) support, but the big news this year is brightness. The typical max brightness has been uprated to 1,000 nits, and the outdoor brightness peak is now 2,000 nits. This means your iPhone’s display is going to be much easier to see in direct sunlight or well-lit areas, and this rings true. You can still, of course, control the brightness in your iOS settings, but cranked all the way up, it is noticeably brighter than previous models.

While resolution and color quality haven’t changed, the biggest visual improvement in iPhone 15 is the Dynamic Island, which replaces the outgoing notch, now completely eschewed from the iPhone line. I’ve used the Dynamic Island for over a year on my iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 Pro models, and on the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 more recently. There’s no doubt that it’s a genius piece of technology that really transforms the iPhone experience. Adding animated functionality to the Dynamic Island means you forget the pill-shaped whole is even there while using it. We’re still not seeing a ton of third-party Dynamic Island apps, but Apple has done enough to make it useful. Even seeing your calls and timers on the island is enough to make me giddy sometimes.

(Image credit: Future)So those are the improvements, but there is one significant drawback to the iPhone 15’s display. It still features a 60Hz refresh rate. If you’ve never used an iPhone, iPad, or Mac with a 120Hz ProMotion display, this isn’t an issue, and you won’t notice the difference. If you have, however, the 60Hz iPhone 15 will feel like a PowerPoint presentation by comparison. Using most apps and playing games, you won’t really notice the 60Hz refresh rate, but I find it to be most irksome using menus and unlocking the phone. While I understand that 120Hz remains reserved for the high-end iPhone 15 Pro range, I don’t see why we can’t get a beefier 90Hz without Always-On or variable refresh rate, just to make the iPhone 15 a bit smoother in day-to-day use. It’s a big letdown in what’s otherwise a very impressive package.

iPhone 15: Performance

(Image credit: Future)Just like the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 excels in performance thanks to its blazing-fast A16 Bionic chip. Adopted from the iPhone 14 Pro, it can run any app or game that you throw at it with ease. Specifically, it features two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, and a 5-core GPU with 50 percent more bandwidth than the iPhone 14. This means you can enjoy every game on the App Store with no hiccups, lag, or framerate drops. It’s also very important for the powerful new camera we’ll be talking about soon. With a 16-core neural engine, computational photography is more powerful than ever on the regular iPhone. With slightly better thermals, the iPhone 15 Plus will benchmark slightly ahead of the iPhone 15, but this means very little when it comes to real-world performance. Essentially, there is nothing the iPhone 15 can’t do, and you’re going to be set for several years of iOS software updates, futureproofing your device if you’re not a serial..



