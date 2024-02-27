Parece que Viene Lluvia Ofrece una Hermosa Mirada Visual al Clima

While there are a cornucopia of weather apps available on the App Store, including Apple’s stock option, Looks Like Rain excels at providing an hourly weather forecast at a glance.

When picking a location, you’ll see on top of the page the current weather conditions and a comprehensive look the the next 24 hours. Just swipe left to see all of the information.

Below that is a look at the next 10 days in an hour-by-hour format. Different weather conditions are noted by a specific color shade. For example, cloudy is gray and clear is a sky blue. Rain, on the other hands, is a darker blue.

As a nice touch, you can even select from two additional color schemes. But I really like the original option. It’s easy to understand when doing a quick scroll through the next 10 days.

If you want to get a closer look at a specific day, just select it. The daily page is full of information like precipitation chances, high, low, and more. You can see the hourly temperature and weather bar from the main page as well.

Looks Like Rain is a free download on the App Store. It’s available on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

There is an optional subscription available for $2 per month or $10 annually. Subscribers will be able to use home screen and lock screen widget, save multiple favorite locations, and sync between all of your devices.

Both the home screen and lock screen widgets are a perfect way to see the weather conditions without needing to open up the app. On the home screen, you can even view the same at-a-glance layout as the main app.

Spanish Translation:

Mientras hay una amplia variedad de aplicaciones meteorológicas disponibles en la App Store, incluida la opción predeterminada de Apple, Looks Like Rain destaca por proporcionar un pronóstico meteorológico por hora de un vistazo.

Al seleccionar una ubicación, verás en la parte superior de la página las condiciones meteorológicas actuales y una mirada completa de las próximas 24 horas. Simplemente desliza a la izquierda para ver toda la información.

Debajo de eso, encontrarás un vistazo a los próximos 10 días en un formato hora por hora. Diferentes condiciones meteorológicas se indican con un tono de color específico. Por ejemplo, nublado es gris y despejado es un azul claro. La lluvia, por otro lado, es azul oscuro.

Como un detalle adicional, incluso puedes seleccionar entre dos esquemas de colores adicionales. Pero realmente me gusta la opción original. Es fácil de entender al hacer un rápido vistazo a los próximos 10 días.

Si deseas ver más de cerca un día específico, solo selecciónalo. La página diaria está llena de información como las probabilidades de precipitación, temperaturas máximas, mínimas y más. También puedes ver la temperatura por hora y la barra de clima desde la página principal.

Looks Like Rain es una descarga gratuita en la App Store. Está disponible en el iPhone, iPad y Mac.

Hay una suscripción opcional disponible por $2 al mes o $10 al año. Los suscriptores podrán utilizar widgets de pantalla de inicio y bloqueo, guardar múltiples ubicaciones favoritas y sincronizar entre todos tus dispositivos.

Tanto los widgets de pantalla de inicio como de bloqueo son una forma perfecta de ver las condiciones meteorológicas sin necesidad de abrir la aplicación. En la pantalla de inicio, incluso puedes ver el mismo diseño de vistazo rápido que en la aplicación principal.