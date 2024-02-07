La cámara web 4K con impulso de inteligencia artificial mejorará tus videollamadas

HTML Content:

Enjoy more dynamic video conferencing with this 4K AI-powered webcam, now under $200.

Photo: Cult of Mac Deals

In today’s world of hybrid and remote work, hopping on video calls is a daily part of life. Presenting yourself on video as the best version you can put forward is essential if you don’t want to tank your business, credibility or job opportunities. And that’s why you need a 4K webcam.

Don’t risk looking unprofessional with low-quality webcams. Upgrade your remote calls with the Obsbot Meet. This affordable 4k webcam provides professional video quality with the help of artificial intelligence.

Obsbot Meet 4K webcam packs powerful AI features

This beautifully high-resolution HDR webcam streams ultra HD 4K video at up to 30fps. It’s also packed with innovative features that will have your video conferences looking slicker than ever, regardless of where you’re working from.

Some of our favorite bits? For starters, you can benefit from the Meet 4K’s AI-enhanced features, including auto-framing, which tracks your face or upper body and makes adjustments as you move. The webcam offers both single and group modes, and its HDR effect enhances even the worst lighting.

Autofocus, auto-exposure, AI backgrounds and more

The autofocus feature means you can keep the attention firmly on your face, blurring the background around you and allowing you to drive your points home like never before. Other powerful AI features include virtual AI backgrounds you can insert into any video meeting software without slowing down your computer, and AI-powered auto-exposure, which instantaneously lightens dark areas of the footage.

The Meet 4K webcam also comes with a host of other features to protect your privacy. For instance, you can activate Sleep Mode simply by pressing a button. And an on/off switch cable lets you cut off the 4K webcam’s power supply in mere seconds. Plus, the included privacy cover allows you to cover the camera when it’s not in use.

Make your video calls look classy with this AI-enhanced webcam

Look more professional and polished on any virtual video call with the Obsbot Meet AI-powered 4K webcam, now available for $199.

Spanish Translation:

Disfruta de videoconferencias más dinámicas con esta webcam con inteligencia artificial 4K, ahora por menos de $200.

Foto: Cult of Mac Deals

En el mundo actual del trabajo híbrido y remoto, participar en videollamadas es una parte diaria de la vida. Presentarse en video como la mejor versión que puedas ofrecer es esencial si no quieres arruinar tu negocio, credibilidad u oportunidades laborales. Y es por eso que necesitas una webcam 4K.

No corras el riesgo de lucir poco profesional con webcams de baja calidad. Actualiza tus llamadas remotas con el Obsbot Meet. Esta asequible webcam 4k ofrece calidad de video profesional con la ayuda de inteligencia artificial.

Obsbot Meet webcam 4K cuenta con potentes funciones de inteligencia artificial

Esta hermosa webcam HDR de alta resolución transmite video ultra HD 4K de hasta 30 fps. También está repleta de características innovadoras que harán que tus videoconferencias luzcan mejor que nunca, independientemente de dónde estés trabajando.

¿Algunas de nuestras funciones favoritas? Para empezar, puedes beneficiarte de las funciones AI mejoradas de Meet 4K, incluido el auto-encuadre, que sigue tu rostro o la parte superior del cuerpo y realiza ajustes a medida que te mueves. La webcam ofrece modos individuales y grupales, y su efecto HDR mejora incluso la peor iluminación.

Enfoque automático, autoexposición, fondos de inteligencia artificial y más

La función de enfoque automático significa que puedes mantener la atención firmemente en tu rostro, difuminando el fondo a tu alrededor y permitiéndote enfatizar tus puntos como nunca antes. Otras potentes funciones de inteligencia artificial incluyen fondos virtuales de inteligencia artificial que puedes insertar en cualquier software de reunión de video sin ralentizar tu computadora, y autoexposición con inteligencia artificial, que ilumina instantáneamente las áreas oscuras del metraje.

La webcam Meet 4K también viene con una gran cantidad de otras funciones para proteger tu privacidad. Por ejemplo, puedes activar el modo de suspensión simplemente presionando un botón. Y un cable de encendido/apagado te permite cortar el suministro de energía de la webcam 4K en cuestión de segundos. Además, la tapadera de privacidad incluida te permite tapar la cámara cuando no se está utilizando.

Haz que tus llamadas de video luzcan elegantes con esta webcam con inteligencia artificial

Luce más profesional y pulido en cualquier llamada de video virtual con la webcam Obsbot Meet con inteligencia artificial 4K, ahora disponible por $199.

