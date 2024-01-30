Gira y enfrente el cuento de hadas oscuro de la fealdad

You’ll journey through a tormented nobleman’s psyche in the fairytale that morphs into a puzzle-platformer.

While playing, one of the of the top features is the mirror mechanic. You will generate a shadowy reflection to swap places with. That will unlock new angles to help explore and solve puzzles.

The story is text free but is a profound look into a broken mind. Each puzzle room solved brings clarity to the past. There are also hidden secrets spread throughout the game including an alternate endings and more.

Along with puzzles, there are a number of boss battles that are destined to test both your reflexes and resolve.

Along with unsettling visuals, the game uses great atmospheric music for each twist and turn. The game is also compatible with all MFi Bluetooth controllers including the Xbox One and PS5 options.

Ugly is a $4.99 download on the App Store for the iPhone and all iPad models.

Realizarás un viaje a través de la psique atormentada de un noble en el cuento de hadas que se convierte en un rompecabezas-plataforma.

Mientras juegas, una de las principales características es el mecanismo de espejo. Generarás un reflejo sombrío para intercambiar lugares. Eso desbloqueará nuevos ángulos para ayudar a explorar y resolver acertijos.

La historia no tiene texto, pero es una mirada profunda a una mente rota. Cada acertijo resuelto lleva claridad al pasado. También hay secretos ocultos repartidos por todo el juego, incluyendo finales alternativos y más.

Junto con los acertijos, hay una serie de batallas contra jefes que están destinadas a poner a prueba tus reflejos y determinación.

Junto con imágenes inquietantes, el juego utiliza una gran música atmosférica para cada giro y giro. El juego también es compatible con todos los controladores Bluetooth MFi, incluidas las opciones de Xbox One y PS5.

Ugly se puede descargar por $4.99 en la App Store para el iPhone y todos los modelos de iPad.