Combate a los boggies y más en la divertida aventura de golf Par para el Dungeon.

If you think traditional golf is an adventure with sand traps, water hazards, and more, be prepared to take on much more in the puzzler.

You’ll be joining the game’s hero, Cal—a golf ball, naturally. It’s up to you to get him into the hole at the end of each level in as few moves as possible. But as you might imagine, it won’t be as easy as you think.

Blocking Cal’s path include a cornucopia of obstacles, contraptions, and every golfer’s worse nightmare—Bogeys. There are also fun environmental hazards like elevators and giant fans to contend with.

So to make it to the end, you’ll have to guide Cal and get the upper hand against enemies with items form the shop like grapple hooks and laser wands.

The game features more than 100 unique levels scattered among quaint towns, snow crypts, and fungal forests.

After mastering the level in as few of moves as possible, you’ll be rewarded with start and crowns that can be used to increase your rank and unlock both new challenges and even fun outfits for Cal.

Designed for the iPhone and all iPad models, Par for the Dungeon is a free download on the App Store now. There are in-app purchases available.

Si piensas que el golf tradicional es una aventura con trampas de arena, peligros de agua y más, prepárate para enfrentarte a mucho más en el rompecabezas.

Te unirás al héroe del juego, Cal, una pelota de golf, naturalmente. Depende de ti llevarlo a la bola al hoyo al final de cada nivel en el menor número de movimientos posible. Pero como te podrás imaginar, no será tan fácil como piensas.

El camino de Cal está bloqueado por una variedad de obstáculos, trampas y la peor pesadilla de todo golfista: los Bogeys. También hay divertidos peligros ambientales como ascensores y ventiladores gigantes con los que lidiar.

Así que para llegar al final, tendrás que guiar a Cal y obtener la ventaja sobre los enemigos con artículos de la tienda como ganchos de agarre y varitas láser.

El juego cuenta con más de 100 niveles únicos dispersos entre pintorescos pueblos, criptas nevadas y bosques fúngicos.

Después de dominar el nivel en la menor cantidad de movimientos posibles, serás recompensado con estrellas y coronas que se pueden usar para aumentar tu rango y desbloquear nuevos desafíos e incluso divertidos atuendos para Cal.

Diseñado para el iPhone y todos los modelos de iPad, Par for the Dungeon es una descarga gratuita en la App Store ahora. Hay compras disponibles en la aplicación.