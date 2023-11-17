Snoop Dogg deja de fumar después de años de usar marihuana

La noticia sorprendió a muchos.

“Today is not April Fools’ Day, Snoop,” one person said.

“Snoop without smoke is like the earth without water,” added another.

Ro Marley, son of reggae legend Bob Marley, commented: “No more barbecues at uncle’s house… the grill is off for this season”.

Snoop’s consumption of cannabis has been well-documented in his music and interviews.

The 52-year-old rapper made his debut on Dr. Dre’s 1992 album, The Chronic, whose title is slang for high-quality marijuana.

Over the years, his lyrics have contained multiple references to the habit.

“Let’s smoke an ounce with this,” he rapped in his solo single Gin And Juice. Dr. Dre’s collaboration, The Next Episode, which opened the halftime show of the 2022 Super Bowl, included the observation: “Smoke weed every day”.

In 2013, in an interview with GQ, the artist said he smoked 80 marijuana joints a day.

He founded Leafs By Snoop two years later. The company specializes in crafting its own varieties, concentrates, flowers, and cannabis edibles.

