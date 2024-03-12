Se rumorea que el MacBook Pro con M4 en desarrollo

During a Q&A session about the Apple Car, Mark Gurman said that the chip in the car would have been the same as four M2 Ultra chips put together. In passing, Gurman also mentioned a few other things, such as the rumored fact that Apple “just started formal development” of a new MacBook Pro model that will include an M4 chip.

However, he didn’t offer any more information about the chip, and Apple hasn’t yet made any public announcement about it either.

Rumor mill suggest that the M4 is based on the A18, Apple’s upcoming chip for this year’s iPhones. Both will likely include additional Neural Engine cores to perform AI-related activities, which should be present across iOS 18 and macOS 15. For comparison, the Neural Engine on the A17 Pro chip can process up to 35 trillion operations per second.

Apple last updated the MacBook Pro lineup in October, adding M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max processors. As part of the redesign, Apple dropped the 13-inch MacBook Pro in favor of a new base model, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 chip.

Later, Apple also updated the iMac and MacBook Air with the M3 processor, leaving the Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro as the only current-generation Macs still using the M2 lineup CPUs. So it could be another year before Apple unveils its first Mac with a M4 chip.

Apple announced the M1 chip for Macs in November 2020, the M2 chip in June 2022, and the M3 chip in October 2023, putting a year-and-a-half gap between each chip’s introduction. If this trend continues, the M4 chip might see the light of day in the first half of 2025.

We expect additional information about the next-generation Apple chipsets to appear online soon, so stay tuned.

During a Q&A session about the Apple Car, Mark Gurman dijo que el chip en el auto sería el mismo que cuatro chips M2 Ultra juntos. En el transcurso de la charla, Gurman también mencionó algunas otras cosas, como el rumor de que Apple “recién empezó el desarrollo formal” de un nuevo modelo de MacBook Pro que incluirá un chip M4.

Sin embargo, no ofreció más información sobre el chip, y Apple aún no ha hecho ningún anuncio público al respecto.

El rumor sugiere que el M4 se basa en el A18, el chip próximo de Apple para los iPhones de este año. Ambos probablemente incluirán núcleos adicionales de Motor Neural para realizar actividades relacionadas con la IA, que deberían estar presentes en iOS 18 y macOS 15. Para comparar, el Motor Neural en el chip A17 Pro puede procesar hasta 35 billones de operaciones por segundo.

Apple actualizó por última vez la línea de MacBook Pro en octubre, agregando procesadores M3, M3 Pro y M3 Max. Como parte del rediseño, Apple eliminó la MacBook Pro de 13 pulgadas a favor de un nuevo modelo base, la MacBook Pro de 14 pulgadas con el chip M3.

Más tarde, Apple también actualizó el iMac y el MacBook Air con el procesador M3, dejando al Mac mini, Mac Studio y Mac Pro como los únicos Macs de generación actual que aún utilizan los CPUs de la línea M2. Por lo tanto, podría pasar otro año antes de que Apple presente su primer Mac con un chip M4.

Apple anunció el chip M1 para Macs en noviembre de 2020, el chip M2 en junio de 2022 y el chip M3 en octubre de 2023, poniendo un año y medio de diferencia entre la introducción de cada chip. Si esta tendencia continúa, es posible que el chip M4 vea la luz en la primera mitad de 2025.

Esperamos que pronto aparezcan más información sobre los chipsets de próxima generación de Apple en línea, así que mantente atento.

