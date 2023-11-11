Salvando al mono dorado de Brasil, un corredor verde a la vez







RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — During the past week, dozens of young people spent several hours planting tree seedlings under the hot sun in the rural interior of Rio de Janeiro to create a green corridor. This corridor aims to become a safe passageway for the golden lion tamarin, an emblematic and endangered species.

The 300 tree seedlings they planted may be small now, but they will eventually connect two patches of forest together. This initiative is part of a series of efforts driven by environmentalists to incrementally grow the forest and provide a larger habitat for the monkey.

Until recently, the land where the tree seedlings were planted was bare and dry, as it had been stripped of its trees for use as cattle pasture by a ranch owner.

Centuries of deforestation have devastated the Atlantic Forest in this part of Brazil, which is the only place where the golden lion tamarin can be found. With less than 5,000 individuals left, this small, copper-colored monkey is considered endangered.

Luís Paulo Ferraz, executive director of the Golden Lion Tamarin Association (AMLD), said, “One of the biggest problems is the fragmentation of the forest. Otherwise the monkeys start mating within their own families.” Monkeys are afraid to cross the barren land that sometimes separates two areas of green vegetation, fearing they may become prey for larger predators, such as big cats. This is why the creation of green corridors is necessary.

The effort was applauded on Friday by Sarah Darwin, the great great granddaughter of Charles Darwin, who was retracing the sailboat expedition taken by her ancestor nearly 200 years ago. They were joined by a handful of young naturalists.

“He arrived in the Brazilian Mata Atlantica forest and had a moment of clarity … a peak experience, where he felt at one with nature,” Darwin said as she entered the forest. In the canopy above, the small golden monkeys with long tails were jumping from one branch to another. “One of the most enduring experiences of his life,” she added.

Before Portuguese colonization in the 16th century, the Atlantic forest biome covered 330 million acres near and along Brazil’s coast. Today, less than 15% of that remains, according to The Nature Conservancy.

In the specific region of the Atlantic forest where golden lion tamarins can be found, the forest is down to just 2% of its original size, Ferraz said.

Early deforestation was driven by sugar cane and coffee plantations, followed by urban development and cattle pastures. In the 1970s, when scientists began efforts to save the species, there were only 200 golden lion tamarins left, according to AMLD.

In Brazil, the animal became a symbol for wildlife preservation, even featuring on the country’s 20-real bill.

In recent times, the science and conservation nonprofit has been purchasing land from farmers and cattle ranch owners, which they then reforest, one patch at a time. They bought a first parcel of 137 hectares in 2018, and another of 180 hectares in November.

The process is slow and expensive, as it requires heavy and regular maintenance, especially in the first few years. But it is rewarding.

The bare hills bought by AMLD in 2018 have reclaimed their vibrant green, covered with a healthy forest and inhabited by many animal species they can trace thanks to night vision cameras.

Despite a bad bout of yellow fever in 2018, there are now more golden lion tamarins than at any time since conservation efforts began, with around 4,800 individuals, according to the association’s latest survey published earlier this year.

Associated Press producer Diarlei Rodrigues contributed to this report.





En RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) – Durante la semana pasada, docenas de jóvenes pasaron varias horas plantando plántulas de árboles bajo el sol candente en el interior rural de Río de Janeiro para crear un corredor verde. Este corredor tiene como objetivo convertirse en un pasaje seguro para el tití león dorado, una especie emblemática y en peligro de extinción.

Las 300 plantas de árboles que plantaron pueden ser pequeñas ahora, pero eventualmente conectarán dos parches de bosque juntos. Esta iniciativa es parte de una serie de esfuerzos impulsados por los ecologistas para crecer de manera incremental el bosque y proporcionar un hábitat más grande para el mono.

Hasta hace poco, la tierra donde se plantaron las plántulas de árboles estaba seca y desprovista de árboles, ya que un propietario de rancho los había eliminado para usarlos como pasto para el ganado.

Siglos de deforestación han devastado el bosque atlántico en esta parte de Brasil, que es el único lugar donde se puede encontrar el tití león dorado. Con menos de 5,000 individuos restantes, este pequeño mono de color cobrizo se considera en peligro de extinción.

Luís Paulo Ferraz, director ejecutivo de la Asociación de Tití León Dorado (AMLD), dijo: “Uno de los mayores problemas es la fragmentación del bosque. De lo contrario, los monos comienzan a aparearse dentro de sus propias familias”. Los monos tienen miedo de cruzar la tierra estéril que a veces separa dos áreas de vegetación verde, temiendo que puedan convertirse en presas de depredadores más grandes, como felinos grandes. Por eso es necesaria la creación de corredores verdes.

El esfuerzo fue aplaudido el viernes por Sarah Darwin, la tataranieta de Charles Darwin, quien estaba siguiendo la expedición en velero tomada por su antepasado hace casi 200 años. Fueron acompañados por un puñado de jóvenes naturalistas.

“Él llegó al bosque Mata Atlántica de Brasil y tuvo un momento de claridad… una experiencia máxima, donde se sintió uno con la naturaleza”, dijo Darwin mientras entraba en el bosque. En lo alto del dosel, los pequeños monos dorados de cola larga saltaban de una rama a otra. “Una de las experiencias más duraderas de su vida”, agregó.

Antes de la colonización portuguesa en el siglo XVI, el bioma del bosque atlántico cubría 330 millones de acres cerca y a lo largo de la costa de Brasil. Hoy, según The Nature Conservancy, apenas queda menos del 15% de eso.

En la región específica del bosque atlántico donde se pueden encontrar titíes leones dorados, el bosque ha disminuido a solo el 2% de su tamaño original, dijo Ferraz.

La deforestación temprana fue impulsada por plantaciones de caña de azúcar y café, seguidas por el desarrollo urbano y los pastos para el ganado. En la década de 1970, cuando los científicos comenzaron los esfuerzos para salvar la especie, solo quedaban 200 titíes leones dorados, según AMLD.

En Brasil, el animal se convirtió en un símbolo de preservación de la vida silvestre, incluso apareciendo en el billete de 20 reales del país.

En tiempos recientes, la organización científica y de conservación ha estado comprando tierras a agricultores y propietarios de ranchos ganaderos, que luego reforestan, parche por parche. Compraron un primer lote de 137 hectáreas en 2018 y otro de 180 hectáreas en noviembre.

El proceso es lento y costoso, ya que requiere un mantenimiento pesado y regular, especialmente en los primeros años. Pero es gratificante.

Las colinas desnudas compradas por AMLD en 2018 han recuperado su verde vibrante, cubiertas con un bosque saludable y habitadas por muchas especies animales que pueden rastrear gracias a cámaras de visión nocturna.

A pesar de un mal episodio de fiebre amarilla en 2018, ahora hay más titíes leones dorados que en cualquier otro momento desde que comenzaron los esfuerzos de conservación, con alrededor de 4,800 individuos, según la última encuesta de la asociación publicada a principios de este año.

Productor de Associated Press Diarlei Rodrigues contribuyó a este informe.


