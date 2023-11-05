Presidente de la Comisión Europea: Ucrania exportó 100 millones de toneladas de mercancías a través de los Carriles de Solidaridad

Ukraine logged a remarkable achievement in its export industry, with over 100 million tonnes of goods being shipped through the Solidarity Lanes. The majority of these products correspond to the agricultural sector.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, shared this insightful information during a joint meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

She further highlighted the significance of this accomplishment by stating, “Solidarity Lanes enabled Ukraine to export over 100 million tonnes of goods, predominantly comprising agricultural products. Thus, Ukraine plays a crucial role in feeding the world during these times of scarcity,” as expressed by the head of the European Commission.

Von der Leyen also disclosed that in just 16 months since their inception, the Solidarity Lanes have generated an impressive €42 billion for Ukraine.

Emphasizing their importance, she declared that 65% of Ukrainian agricultural products are exported through these lanes. Consequently, the European Union is actively investing in the expansion of railway systems, roads, and border crossings with Ukraine.

Background: In May 2022, the European Union launched the Solidarity Lanes initiative to facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain, aiming to collect US$1 billion from EU member states and international partners.

