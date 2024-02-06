Obtenga un micrófono USB de calidad profesional por menos de $48

Take $100 off this versatile USB mic from Lab with 4 directional modes.

Photo: Take $100 off this versatile USB mic from JLab that offers four directional modes.

Podcasters, game streamers, vloggers and all other types of content creators realize how crucial it is to invest in quality audio gear. But getting a great USB microphone can cost far less than you might think.

At just $47.99 (regularly $149), this USB microphone from JLab proves that you don’t need to break the bank to sound like a true professional.

JLab Talk Pro: A USB microphone for high-quality audio

At a little over a pound, the JLab Talk Pro is compact enough to fit on any desktop. But it’s also powerful enough to make a big impact on any audio or video presentation, as it boasts 192 kHz/24-bit resolution. Plus, this USB microphone proves incredibly easy to set up, thanks to its plug-and-play installation.

The mic comes with not one but three condensers, delivering a frequency response between 20 Hz and 20 kHz. In layman’s terms, that means it has fantastic sensitivity, but you can adjust for louder settings using a simple gain knob.

That’s just for starters when it comes to versatility. Most other microphones need to be bought to suit a particular situation. But the JLab Talk Pro allows you to switch between four directional modes: omnidirectional, bidirectional, stereo and cardioid. That means you can get the same crisp recordings whether you’re recording a podcast interview or picking up ambient sound for an ASMR clip.

Best of all, this professional-grade mic comes in a package you can plug and play to any USB port or 3.5 mm aux input. The controls are simple and designed to work with operating systems as old as Windows 7 or Mac 10.10 or higher.

Save on a pro mic for podcasting, interviews and more

Elevate your audio, whether for work calls, podcasts or other content creation, with this pro-grade microphone. Get the JLab Talk Pro USB microphone for just $47.99 for a limited time.

Buy from: Cult of Mac Deals

Prices subject to change. All sales handled by StackSocial, our partner who runs Cult of Mac Deals. For customer support, please email StackSocial directly.