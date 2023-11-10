Los rebeldes ganan terreno frente a la junta militar en Myanmar.

An alliance of rebel forces in war-torn Myanmar has taken several key towns from the country’s military regime in recent weeks, the most successful challenge to the junta that seized power in a coup in 2021 and the latest evidence of how overstretched the military has become.

The early successes of the alliance’s campaign, which began in Shan State at the end of last month, have encouraged resistance forces elsewhere in the country, which have also seized several towns.

On Wednesday, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the commander in chief of the armed forces, called a meeting of the defense and security council and said that the military had lost control of three towns in Shan State — the first official acknowledgment of the losses — and said the army was “committed to taking the required actions to counter their acts of terror.” But so far, it did not seem to have taken much action.

“We’re on Day 14, and there’s been no real response from the military other than a bunch of meetings and saber rattling,” said Jason Tower, the country director for Myanmar for the United States Institute of Peace, a nonpartisan research organization. “I think that says a lot.”

Myint Swe, the acting president installed by the military after the coup, warned at the same meeting Wednesday that the country ran the risk of being broken apart.

The offensive began on Oct. 27 after three ethnic armies — the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army and the Arakan Army — announced “Operation 1027.” The rebels, which call themselves the Brotherhood Alliance, opened fire on the military, capturing trucks and weapons, according to videos on social media.

The alliance and the National Unity Government, the shadow civilian government, said that as of Friday they had seized seven towns in Shan State, including several crucial trade routes to China, and three others in the central Sagaing region. Together, these towns cover more than 8,000 square kilometers, larger than the state of Delaware.

The junta is now on the verge of losing control of its most important border crossings, representing more than 40 percent of cross-border trade vital for tax revenue, according to the United States Institute of Peace.

On Friday, Zaw Min Tun, the military spokesman, called on the public to “not to believe rumors and propaganda.” “I would like to say that it will soon be settled and a safe situation will be restored,” he said in a statement.

The military has been plagued by defections and struggled to recruit from a populace still angry about military rule.

For two years, the various armed ethnic groups, which have battled the army for decades, and the People’s Defense Forces — former protesters who took up arms — have combined forces, and they now control large parts of the countryside. But these groups have operated autonomously and are fragmented throughout Myanmar.

Now, the resistance movement has been galvanized by the successes of the Brotherhood Alliance.

On Monday, the People’s Defense Forces said it had taken control of Kawlin, a town in the region of Upper Sagaing, raising its flag outside a government building. On Tuesday, Karenni resistance forces said they seized three military outposts in Mese, a town in the east. On the same day, the People’s Defense Forces said it had taken control of Khampat, a town in the west.

U Kyaw Naing, the spokesman for the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, said the alliance had captured more than 150 military outposts.

And Lieutenant Colonel Tar Aik Kyaw, the spokesman for the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, said more than 300 soldiers had surrendered in Shan State, some laying down their arms without engaging in combat.

But Richard Horsey, a senior adviser on Myanmar for the International Crisis Group, cautioned that it may be too early to call this a turning point.

“There isn’t a straight line from trouble on the battlefield in somewhere like Northern Shan to failure of the regime,” he said. “They’ve been doing this for 70 years, fighting very difficult battles across quite significant chunks of Myanmar, and, yet, it hasn’t led to military collapse.”

The threat of conflict spreading has also raised fears of a humanitarian crisis. Local aid workers say that more than 30,000 people are displaced, with many fleeing on foot to Lashio, the largest town in Shan State, among other places.

Shan State is Myanmar’s largest state, covering almost a quarter of the country. For decades, various ethnic groups have battled one another for more territorial control within the state. Once known for being the center of opium production in the country, it is now home to dozens of casinos and scam compounds.

Thousands of Chinese citizens have been trafficked into these centers, and China in recent months has focused on trying to get them shut down and bringing its people home. Laukkai, in particular, has been a hub of such scam centers. Some refugees from that city have fled to China, and last week, Thailand’s deputy police chief said that the country plans to repatriate 162 Thai citizens who had been held there.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry said the Chinese government had lodged a protest with the “relevant parties” in Myanmar because the fighting had resulted in the deaths of Chinese citizens.

A day earlier, China’s assistant foreign minister, Nong Rong, urged officials in Myanmar to maintain stability on the China-Myanmar border. China, which has expressed support for the military regime after the coup, is building a billion-dollar rail line in Shan State under its Belt and Road infrastructure program.

Several analysts say they believe that the offensive would not have gone ahead without implicit approval from China, which wields a lot of influence on many of these ethnic groups, and did nothing to stop the operation despite signs leading up to it.

Amy Chang Chien contributed reporting from Taipei.

Una alianza de fuerzas rebeldes en la atormentada Myanmar ha tomado varias ciudades clave del régimen militar del país en las últimas semanas, el desafío más exitoso a la junta que tomó el poder en un golpe de Estado en 2021 y la última evidencia de cuán sobrecargado se ha vuelto el ejército. Los primeros éxitos de la campaña de la alianza, que comenzó en el estado de Shan a finales del mes pasado, han animado a las fuerzas de resistencia en otras partes del país, que también han tomado varias ciudades. El miércoles, el general sénior Min Aung Hlaing, comandante en jefe de las fuerzas armadas, convocó una reunión del consejo de defensa y seguridad y dijo que el ejército había perdido el control de tres ciudades en el estado de Shan, la primera admisión oficial de las pérdidas, y dijo que el ejército estaba “comprometido a tomar las medidas requeridas para contrarrestar sus actos de terror.” Pero hasta ahora, no parecía haber tomado mucha acción. “Estamos en el Día 14, y no ha habido una respuesta real del ejército aparte de un montón de reuniones y amenazas”, dijo Jason Tower, director del país para Myanmar del Instituto de Paz de los Estados Unidos, una organización de investigación no partidista. “Creo que eso dice mucho”. Myint Swe, el presidente interino instalado por el ejército después del golpe de Estado, advirtió en la misma reunión del miércoles que el país corría el riesgo de romperse. La ofensiva comenzó el 27 de octubre después de que tres ejércitos étnicos, el Ejército Nacional Democrático de Myanmar, el Ejército Nacional de Liberación Ta’ang y el Ejército Arakan, anunciaron la “Operación 1027”. Los rebeldes, que se hacen llamar la Alianza de Hermandad, abrieron fuego contra el ejército, capturando camiones y armas, según videos en las redes sociales. La alianza y el Gobierno de Unidad Nacional, el gobierno civil en la sombra, dijeron que hasta el viernes habían tomado siete ciudades en el estado de Shan, incluidas varias rutas comerciales cruciales a China, y otras tres en la región central de Sagaing. Juntas, estas ciudades cubren más de 8,000 kilómetros cuadrados, más grandes que el estado de Delaware. La junta está ahora al borde de perder el control de sus cruces fronterizos más importantes, que representan más del 40 por ciento del comercio transfronterizo vital para los ingresos fiscales, según el Instituto de Paz de los Estados Unidos. El viernes, Zaw Min Tun, el portavoz militar, instó al público a “no creer rumores y propaganda”. “Me gustaría decir que pronto se resolverá y se restaurará una situación segura”, dijo en un comunicado.

El ejército ha sido asolado por deserciones y ha luchado para reclutar de una población aún enojada por el gobierno militar. Durante dos años, los diversos grupos étnicos armados, que han combatido al ejército durante décadas, y las Fuerzas de Defensa del Pueblo —antiguos manifestantes que tomaron las armas— han unido fuerzas, y ahora controlan partes importantes del campo. Pero esos grupos han operado de forma autónoma y están fragmentados en todo Myanmar. Ahora, el movimiento de resistencia ha sido impulsado por los éxitos de la Alianza de Hermandad. El lunes, las Fuerzas de Defensa del Pueblo dijeron que habían tomado el control de Kawlin, una ciudad en la región de Upper Sagaing, izando su bandera frente a un edificio gubernamental. El martes, las fuerzas de resistencia Karenni dijeron que habían tomado tres puestos militares en Mese, una ciudad en el este. El mismo día, las Fuerzas de Defensa del Pueblo dijeron que habían tomado el control de Khampat, una ciudad en el oeste. U Kyaw Naing, portavoz del Ejército Nacional Democrático de Myanmar, dijo que la alianza había capturado más de 150 puestos militares. Y el teniente coronel Tar Aik Kyaw, portavoz del Ejército Nacional de Liberación Ta’ang, dijo que más de 300 soldados se habían rendido en el estado de Shan, algunos entregando sus armas sin participar en combate. Pero Richard Horsey, asesor principal de Myanmar para el Grupo Internacional de Crisis, advirtió que puede ser demasiado temprano para llamar a esto un punto de inflexión.

“No hay una línea recta desde problemas en el campo de batalla en algún lugar como el norte de Shan hasta el fracaso del régimen”, dijo. “Han estado haciendo esto durante 70 años, luchando batallas muy difíciles en grandes partes de Myanmar, y, sin embargo, no ha llevado al colapso militar.

La amenaza de que el conflicto se extienda también ha generado temores de una crisis humanitaria. Los trabajadores de ayuda locales dicen que más de 30,000 personas están desplazadas, y muchos huyen a pie a Lashio, la ciudad más grande de Shan, entre otros lugares. El estado de Shan es el estado más grande de Myanmar, que cubre casi una cuarta parte del país. Durante décadas, varios grupos étnicos han luchado entre sí por un mayor control territorial dentro del estado.

Una vez conocido por ser el centro de producción de opio en el país, actualmente es sede de docenas de casinos y estafas. Miles de ciudadanos chinos han sido traficados a estos centros, y China en los últimos meses se ha centrado en intentar cerrarlos y llevar a su gente a casa. Laukkai, en particular, ha sido un centro de tales estafas. Algunos refugiados de esa ciudad han huido a China, y la semana pasada, el jefe adjunto de la policía tailandesa dijo que el país planea repatriar a 162 ciudadanos tailandeses que habían sido retenidos allí.

El martes, un portavoz del Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de China dijo que el gobierno chino había presentado una protesta ante las “partes relevantes” de Myanmar porque los combates habían resultado en la muerte de ciudadanos chinos. Un día antes, el ministro adjunto de Relaciones Exteriores de China, Nong Rong, instó a los funcionarios de Myanmar a mantener la estabilidad en la frontera entre China y Myanmar. China, que ha expresado su apoyo al régimen militar después del golpe de Estado, está construyendo una línea férrea de mil millones de dólares en el estado de Shan bajo su programa de infraestructura Belt and Road.

Varios analistas dicen que creen que la ofensiva no habría tenido lugar sin la aprobación implícita de China, que tiene mucha influencia sobre muchos de estos grupos étnicos, y no hizo nada para detener la operación a pesar de las señales que la precedieron.

Amy Chang Chien contribuyó con reportes desde Taipei.