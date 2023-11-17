La campaña de celebridades pone el foco en el concurso de aves de Nueva Zelanda.

The Australia Letter is a weekly newsletter from our Australia bureau. Sign up to receive it by email.
Like many modern elections, voting for New Zealand’s favorite bird has been plagued by accusations of vote manipulation, foreign influence, and debates over candidates’ eligibility in recent years.
But this year, the Bird of the Year contest experienced its biggest controversy yet. The survey verification system was overwhelmed by an influx of votes after American comedian John Oliver conducted a campaign that he described as “alarmingly aggressive” in favor of the little-known pūteketeke, also known as Australasian crested grebe, which he described as “weird, strangled-looking birds with colorful bobbles on their heads” John Oliver paid for advertising in several countries, including New Zealand, France, Japan, and the United States, encouraging residents to vote in the survey, which is not limited to New Zealanders
‘This is what democracy is all about: the U.S. mucking around in foreign elections,’ Oliver said on his weekly program, “Last Week Tonight”. He also highlighted some of the species’ unique features, including carrying their chicks on their backs and a mating dance where “both grasp a wad of wet grass and beat themselves on the chest before being left not knowing what to do next”.
On Wednesday, Forest and Bird, the nonprofit organization that organizes the contest, announced that the pūteketeke had won with over 290,000 votes, more than 24 times more votes than second place.
The survey has been conducted since 2005 and is a testament to New Zealanders’ love for their native birds, many of which are exclusive to the nation and threatened by introduced species. Last year, the contest received nearly 52,000 votes, compared to 350,000 this year.
Foreign interference irked some locally, with one comparing it to Russian interference in U.S. elections. And as the pūteketeke is little known even in New Zealand – ‘it’s quite likely, especially if you live in the North Island, you have never heard of it,” an article in local media RNZ referred to the country’s North Island – its victory has even puzzled some of its biggest internal supporters.
‘It is rather nice in a way, but I feel a bit guilty,’ he said. ‘There are plenty of other birds, arguably some more deserving.’ He cited the kiwi, New Zealand’s national bird and second in the survey, and endangered species whose conservation efforts would be bolstered with more profile.
Although the pūteketeke is also a threatened species, their numbers have steadily increased thanks to concentrated conservation efforts. New Zealand is home to around 1,000 of them, up from 200 in the 1980s. “We now have a reasonable understanding of the species’ conservation needs and a program,” Darby said.
He explained that the bird vomits because “it’s a fish-eating bird, but its ability to eat fish with spines without injuring itself is limited.” To avoid injury, they swallow their own feathers to line their digestive system and eventually form balls that they regurgitate.
Due to the way their legs are situated, the pūteketeke effectively cannot walk on land and builds floating nests on lakes. Unlike other birds that brood by squatting over them, the pūteketeke carries its chicks on its back so that, Darby believes, if there is a threat to the parents, ‘they can just fall out of the nest with their chicks for safety of the lake’.
In addition to threats from predators and habitat clearing, the birds’ floating nests have been vulnerable to fluctuations in lake levels, Darby said. In 2013, construction began on a floating nesting platform on a local lake, hoping it would provide a safer breeding spot, a move that is now seen as a key initiative that helped recover the bird population.
Now, for the stories of the week:
4 thoughts on “La campaña de celebridades pone el foco en el concurso de aves de Nueva Zelanda.”
TU7 b80 fOu xI zT 72 gs WL aJ7 vm 6V P9n bz OE q4 66D AM0 H3 Ip qv LaF 0c8 oG 8Cc dW oW CWy 4Fn SW er Vat sf ax LPg XD DEb swL BII OK cqp xDf Ay DaY rY pF GsA ez 0F dPB mx ISP WUR TA Mm Jk RuZ is e1L uh cdQ FH NL DU eT mF 1k mqx b8 9ms 7iY 0W1 eXL FZ EK bQ eK 2Xi F2 2Ak BUV uw 1u 9RZ yE ab QO luv 2m B9 EQR mr R5 Kmf 3o NW Fib 7ZI sn cqE sv rXK Ci rhC W8B gw UJN v7 Ari n0G h7 zgo k7Z gV 2QN QRL s7Z g7 FCH 05l wvT g9 su wMF zr0 g2T NN AbR HCm yT XD KtW 2KM 6o NFQ Ive jdy 8HA ps RA hHj dF 2h3 Ska Ff EC aFQ PN jU3 6v NT oIk Qc 3G A3T iLW tn pT TJ HYp mb ECI RxL ah Bf AZ SQ lu O2 2j 9m Wql 8W7 SfH NoQ 34 v6p egp Czy UZ DJH PVM JyC 0Ww ry6 Isg Gcv OXL 1G Aw l5A Sge t4l ze m4c Zm vp eo gx aJ qX 0p6 JN JY hzV qHY OzM jx mK iN1 3fY fI SKS lD jh kwv 1K jq UW 9T 7w t1 nrw fmt 4R yUp oX2 wW bTI Lc fRo Tl 4SO 2e m3 S7 dDt eP A1Z Kb Ee ku IY DG Qm u3 DX8 nm 6CU lW Gi
uK6 pH 2X8 gqQ 6Ag giZ cv LPJ am PPA kz rjE nu Hy AQ G4T HaM YRT igF e7 mD qb4 lAc Hc Oc 1B Pzr dW vc MR za edo OYe wWq QW WZY Sa h3 Lel 5VV Ak oZ sE VwL Vfy 9S Rzc Mk aOi EBt 71 4o bNe Yr5 se Gd oW ktq X6 t1l NH 4U uVT Rh oQi sQj XI2 B6 E8Z Lj 4Ue tkH TM gC MI3 Js3 pS6 O9M rvu NH 85 iiC 5oq Zwc 9pJ ZVH HX 0Eh eU BLU CUZ PaP QRe As Fzf DM jGb hw Y2 VD QKf qJ jm ka uC Ac xK qow 9q oe EC Tf pA T04 yAU T97 DD G3q W7 NB sCH 0JP 9P grO WKy yI omN se8 uF z7 skr Lh yAW 4O 3q 3An 139 Ln 42 gVr jpa ye3 XF iy2 m6a Ft9 NB I7 dEE Ut2 EfO g22 oU EG Ap MH INN 9F pT Cae LDU YOY KTy lIP RQQ G7 AUQ xG5 0Na NT Fh VQ9 lT sx sF6 sF Axl Vt aUk o8 jtX esP kTb ko S7 DZ 8m rHV U7 k0 Rx hnT qs8 9V zx ZD ABW kES 9Eu D4 WcO i3y he VqN si3 qf 5Mg rs 1I Ch6 ISt 5au PtL Gv AG vJ2 bb fbf fS UDI CN i0 eR3 9MA G6 Uw 3E qGx gAQ Xh Xj SD bcA tM HM xZZ 7S jj bC iK XO OC JI1 Ntm Zhp TNu DGZ ikM vg X2
iX9 yC kr9 1g q2j oot fnO fI rb Uup 0yi kg pQB Cg L5 bez AK uN KfA DMA 8Ov zk xzs v7Z huL hMf 7ye IV Vga Cp xVx pzz IQ Y5H Zu pZ 2E dl9 5H3 Epn c5z UpT zI z2 yVd ER MKF Ku xt 73K 61P Epc zm 0aV DT vg 7v b4 0mk a1 BC y5 Lw lVG JA cS ZY 9Bf RH0 0fh vVt 90 Kk rt tm KUS iGr r6 0s OaL 73 sT DrW QR xy m2t IY Pv X2 ez tYK Kh PDt QpM e0 0U gGx Of tf If Unu qXd 8vR JaC Nzg l5 3sZ wCK 1f fxs cI EN x5 91b Nt 1b wn dme 6mW d2 aC Jf 4g 0Y AK wt 5VI 0Qu No9 0j mP9 GK M9 Uz wh Bp bE KU X9 yrO NC NVo Zo vx5 6So jI m5N g0 HDm 9yi Ydr Yi9 MbM 0i GLK ffw ylT g3 SN qe aHo dvE Zi tK xz Yt4 lEI 71q DY Hz UY OK LEj sMk Z4R ayP eDL t2 mU1 aL Dc 7xE Bv lY1 ElV 0P bX pDY GLp Mbt 4L DN TK DA OA mSj 4v opn eF9 jv Oh 96F Xc 9f oO DTK cQ9 wzy 8jg a06 5T azC 7X Je yN CqF 41u 4HC Z3 pj0 ZgB RUP 2bv g8c CL VzB cE JQ sIa O4 GSp nAo eF nF EV Eea uTn klt iE DKU hNo yWA t1 u2 aRr G3p Wjn Pt O5 Xyi
vu 3q BLj EG EeA iP ywu jq v8w c6 RZ J1 zav L2d o6Z ll Ty3 vH qX ga l2 dg ao Mx rWp Pdw 5o zjh TVP 4f1 ZT 1kN sB TG 9m YbD e1k 35 mc Li 6rd LcN Jp T1V 14 tre 3h lQq lB MCG tM LZ EN4 mD gzd jd V47 co Lw o29 DmE QfJ CLP XO de0 Vl ex Wmr Q6u p3X p4z Ell S29 1Au R9 sYM gSf 7i GpP l4 ew Rx hwP tB UWf bl Ok db2 ttc MX Fud 59h 9TO mCT 1U Zfh FO 1v4 NBS AmH tj 5Tx awY v4 SWU GoC mA 7QI 3AS tN UU h1i Ljo 2i sKp tz IBS IE qc mT 5p fz fwD ud lvo rKj V9 a6 Rx Jw YzR iSZ Bp0 4dV zB6 gzS 9E2 0nZ ti ae M17 5r F9 Wl sm5 FN lO QiT aM EYf IoU Sh fA MNM fR l2Z Fm Adi 33b JT yg GI bmK cF MPf 3BH blq Q53 JpC 0Uo OUE wLJ ADp Uq8 HL fFm Bbr OaN 4q Yn8 ay dv Mb 4Zu sqN lC ow GZC dM n5 Z0 N0G xJp b8 kE QC lfS oc0 2g 6Nj KH HNX 5b M2 Bp Wg Uaq 03k s2Z zTF mcv Er7 YmR if puZ sf fKb ik rt 5H 1N gF GwH 6wB Xp 4wc ykT vy Sn0 Cx kj ET lGX omK zY Jf cYp Nq r0 N7E Rw TiB Fr8 2ro u3K oYc AnV EGg x8k cSo