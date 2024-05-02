Empacar y Repetir es una Aplicación Esencial para la Temporada de Viajes de Verano

But there’s something you probably avoid until the last possible minute—packing. The great app Pack, Repeat helps make the process much easier and help you make sure to pack everything you need.

Get started with the minimalistic app that doesn’t require an account and works offline is simple. You can add a destination and choose a start and end date.

Once the trip is added, select add items. You can quickly add items from more than 30 curated lists like Clothes and Electronics. You can also create your own items and create custom categories. The app will even let you know if you should bring a power adapter.

If you frequently travel to a destination, you can copy a previous packing list and make whatever tweaks you need.

To help make time to pack, you can also enable a reminder notification for a specific time and date so you won’t stay up late the night before scrambling.

For a better idea of what to pack, the app will even show the weather at your destination. It will also automatically sync lists between devices.

Pack, Repeat is designed for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro. It’s a free download on the App Store now.

You will need a subscription to use the app. There are two different options. You can pay $1.99 monthly or $5.99 for a lifetime unlock of the app.

I always seem to leave something important whenever I travel for work or vacation, leading to a mad scramble at my destination. But after trying out Pack, Repeat, I will definitely be using the app to prepare for my next trip and never forget a single thing.

Pero hay algo que probablemente evites hasta el último minuto: empacar. La excelente aplicación Pack, Repeat ayuda a que el proceso sea mucho más fácil y te ayuda a asegurarte de empacar todo lo que necesitas.

Comenzar con esta aplicación minimalista que no requiere una cuenta y funciona sin conexión es simple. Puedes agregar un destino y elegir una fecha de inicio y fin.

Una vez que se agregue el viaje, selecciona agregar ítems. Puedes agregar rápidamente ítems de más de 30 listas curadas como Ropa y Electrónicos. También puedes crear tus propios ítems y categorías personalizadas. La aplicación incluso te avisará si debes llevar un adaptador de corriente.

Si viajas frecuentemente a un destino, puedes copiar una lista de empacado previa y realizar los ajustes necesarios.

Para ayudarte a hacer tiempo para empacar, también puedes habilitar una notificación de recordatorio para una hora y fecha específicas para que no te quedes despierto hasta tarde la noche anterior tratando de empacar de prisa.

Para tener una mejor idea de qué empacar, la aplicación incluso mostrará el clima en tu destino. También sincronizará automáticamente las listas entre dispositivos.

Pack, Repeat está diseñada para el iPhone, iPad y Apple Vision Pro. Es una descarga gratuita en la App Store ahora.

Necesitarás una suscripción para usar la aplicación. Hay dos opciones diferentes. Puedes pagar $1.99 mensualmente o $5.99 por un desbloqueo vitalicio de la aplicación.

Siempre parezco olvidar algo importante cada vez que viajo por trabajo o vacaciones, lo que lleva a un alocado apuro en mi destino. Pero después de probar Pack, Repeat, definitivamente usaré la aplicación para preparar mi próximo viaje y nunca olvidar nada.