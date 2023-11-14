Cómo reemplazar la batería de tu AirTag

Apple dice que la batería del AirTag durará aproximadamente un año. Cuando llegue ese momento, es muy fácil cambiar la batería. AirTag utiliza una batería CR2032, el tipo de batería que a menudo se encuentra en controles remotos y otros dispositivos útiles. Puedes encontrarlas en Amazon y la mayoría de las tiendas que venden baterías AA o AAA.

Apple ha publicado un documento de soporte que señala que las baterías CR2032 con recubrimiento amargo pueden no funcionar con AirTag. (El amargante se agrega a algunas baterías CR2032 para disuadir a los niños pequeños de manejarlas). Verifique los paquetes de la batería antes de realizar una compra, ya que algunos indicarán que son compatibles con AirTag.

En el video de arriba, aprenderás cómo cambiar la batería del AirTag. Las instrucciones se enumeran a continuación.

Open the AirTag by holding the AirTag with the white base facing downward and the Apple logo facing up..

Use two fingers, press down on two points beside the logo, and turn the cap counterclockwise. It might take a few attempts to get it right as the cap is designed to be fairly child-proof. Once you feel the cap turn, try prying it off to remove the metal backing. If it does easily pop off, you’ll need to turn it more.

Take the old battery out and out the new one in with the plus (+) side facing uo

Put the cap back on and turn the cap in the clockwise direction to close it. You will hear a small sound to let you know the battery is recognized.

Head over to the Find My app and make sure the battery icon is gone.

Para obtener más información sobre AirTag, lea nuestro AirTag FAQ y vea un video sobre cómo configurarlo. Es posible que también le interese leer: Cómo encontrar, bloquear y deshabilitar un AirTag desconocido que se mueve contigo.