Biden afirma que un “verdadero” Estado palestino debe llegar tras la guerraBiden dice que un Estado palestino”real” debe venir después de la guerra

President Biden declared on Wednesday that the Israel-Hamas conflict must conclude with the establishment of a “genuine” Palestinian state coexisting alongside Israel. He also stated that he and his team have been engaged in discussions with Arab nations regarding the next steps, although he did not elaborate on the details.

“I can tell you, I don’t think it ultimately ends until there’s a two-state solution,” Mr. Biden expressed during a press conference following his summit with China’s leader, Xi Jinping, at an estate south of San Francisco.

In recent days, Mr. Biden and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken have been emphasizing the importance of a two-state solution. While the establishment of a Palestinian state has been a longstanding U.S. policy goal, no recent administration has made significant progress in this regard. The last major push for a two-state solution came from John Kerry during his tenure as secretary of state in the Obama administration.

Regarding the ongoing conflict, Mr. Biden stated that he did not have a specific notion of when to advise Israel to end its actions in Gaza. He mentioned that the fighting would cease once Hamas can no longer commit harmful acts against Israelis and highlighted that Hamas still possesses weapons and technology hidden beneath hospitals in Gaza.

U.S. officials have indicated that Hamas maintains a compound beneath Al-Shifa Hospital, which the Israeli military recently targeted, despite the facility housing civilian patients and doctors. According to Israeli officials, the hospital sits atop a significant hub of Hamas’s tunnel network and serves as a storage location for weapons.

Addressing the toll of the conflict, it was reported that fighters from Hamas and other militant groups killed approximately 1,200 people in southern Israel on October 7. In response, Israel’s strikes on Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 11,000 people, with approximately 40 percent of them being children, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which is run by Hamas.

Mr. Biden also commented on the situation at Al-Shifa Hospital, mentioning that Israeli forces have allowed doctors and nurses to evacuate from harm’s way. He expressed that this is a different approach from previous indiscriminate bombing.

Hamas has released four hostages since October 7 and has expressed willingness to release about 50 more, all of whom are women and children, under specific conditions. Israeli officials have demanded the release of at least 100 women and children held by Hamas and are discussing the possibility of a three-day pause in Israeli strikes to facilitate the release of hostages in batches.

Mr. Biden expressed cautious optimism about the potential release of some hostages, noting the United States’ collaboration with Qatar in efforts to secure their release. Qatar hosts an office for Hamas’s political leaders.

Spanish translation with HTML tags:

El presidente Biden declaró el miércoles que el conflicto entre Israel y Hamás debe concluir con el establecimiento de un estado palestino “genuino” que coexista junto a Israel. También afirmó que él y su equipo han estado envueltos en conversaciones con naciones árabes sobre los próximos pasos, aunque no se extendió en los detalles.

“Puedo decirles que no creo que esto termine definitivamente hasta que haya una solución de dos estados,” expresó el Sr. Biden durante una conferencia de prensa tras su cumbre con el líder de China, Xi Jinping, en una finca al sur de San Francisco.

En los últimos días, el Sr. Biden y el Secretario de Estado, Antony J. Blinken, han estado enfatizando la importancia de una solución de dos estados. Aunque el establecimiento de un estado palestino ha sido un objetivo de política de larga data de Estados Unidos, ninguna administración reciente ha logrado un progreso significativo al respecto. El último gran impulso para una solución de dos estados provino de John Kerry durante su mandato como secretario de estado en la administración de Obama.

Respecto al conflicto en curso, el Sr. Biden declaró que no tiene una noción específica de cuándo aconsejar a Israel a poner fin a sus acciones en Gaza. Mencionó que el combate cesaría una vez que Hamás ya no pueda cometer actos perjudiciales contra los israelíes y destacó que Hamás todavía posee armas y tecnología ocultas debajo de hospitales en Gaza.

Los funcionarios de EE. UU. han indicado que Hamás mantiene un complejo debajo del Hospital Al-Shifa, que recientemente fue objetivo del ejército israelí, a pesar de que el centro alberga pacientes civiles y doctores. Según los funcionarios israelíes, el hospital se encuentra sobre un importante núcleo de la red de túneles de Hamás y sirve como un lugar de almacenamiento para armas.

Respecto al saldo del conflicto, se informó que los combatientes de Hamás y otros grupos militantes mataron aproximadamente a 1.200 personas en el sur de Israel el 7 de octubre. En respuesta, los ataques de Israel en Gaza han resultado en la muerte de al menos 11.000 personas, con aproximadamente el 40 por ciento de ellos siendo niños, según el ministerio de salud de Gaza, dirigido por Hamás.

El Sr. Biden también se refirió a la situación en el Hospital Al-Shifa, mencionando que las fuerzas israelíes han permitido que doctores y enfermeras evacuen lejos del peligro. Expresó que este es un enfoque diferente del bombardeo indiscriminado previo.

Hamás ha liberado cuatro rehenes desde el 7 de octubre y ha expresado disposición a liberar a unos 50 más, todos mujeres y niños, bajo condiciones específicas. Los funcionarios israelíes han exigido la liberación de al menos 100 mujeres y niños retenidos por Hamás y están discutiendo la posibilidad de una pausa de tres días en los ataques israelíes para facilitar la liberación de rehenes por lotes.

El Sr. Biden expresó un optimismo cauto sobre la posible liberación de algunos rehenes, señalando la colaboración de Estados Unidos con Qatar en los esfuerzos por asegurar su liberación. Qatar alberga una oficina para los líderes políticos de Hamás.