AT&T ofrece un crédito de $5 a los clientes tras una gran interrupción en la red.

AT&T ha anunciado que proporcionará a los clientes afectados un crédito de $5 por cuenta como compensación por la importante interrupción de la red en los EE. UU. el jueves. Dijo que los créditos se aplicarán automáticamente dentro de dos ciclos de facturación.

La declaración completa de la compañía disculpándose por la interrupción:

Pedimos disculpas por la interrupción de la red del jueves. Reconocemos la frustración que esta interrupción ha causado y sabemos que hemos decepcionado a muchos de nuestros clientes. Entendemos que esto podría haber afectado su capacidad para conectarse con familiares, amigos y otros. Los propietarios de pequeñas empresas también podrían haber sido afectados, potencialmente interrumpiendo una forma esencial de conectar con los clientes.

Para hacerlo bien, nos estamos comunicando con los clientes potencialmente afectados y estamos aplicando automáticamente un crédito a sus cuentas. Queremos asegurar a nuestros clientes nuestro compromiso de conectarlos de manera confiable, en cualquier momento y en cualquier lugar. Les estamos acreditando el costo promedio de un día completo de servicio.

También estamos tomando medidas para evitar que esto vuelva a ocurrir en el futuro. Nuestra prioridad es mejorar continuamente y asegurarnos de que nuestros clientes permanezcan conectados.

AT&T también compartió la carta que su CEO John Stankey envió a los empleados de la compañía. En ella, dijo que la compañía “decepcionó” a muchos de sus clientes y “ya ha implementado cambios para evitar lo que sucedió el jueves”.

Según su revisión inicial, AT&T dijo que creía que la interrupción fue causada por la “aplicación y ejecución de un proceso incorrecto utilizado mientras estábamos expandiendo nuestra red”, no por un ciberataque. El gobierno de EE. UU. dijo el jueves que el FBI y el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional estaban investigando la interrupción.

La interrupción comenzó en las primeras horas de la mañana del jueves, con decenas de miles de clientes quejándose de que no podían realizar llamadas telefónicas celulares, enviar o recibir mensajes de texto o utilizar datos celulares. AT&T dijo que alrededor de tres cuartos de sus clientes pudieron acceder a su red alrededor de las 6 a. m. hora del este del jueves, y que había restaurado completamente su red alrededor de la 1 p. m. hora del este de ese día.

AT&T dijo que la oferta de crédito en la factura no se aplica a los clientes de AT&T Business, prepago o Cricket. Un portavoz de la compañía le dijo a CNET que esos clientes “tendrán opciones disponibles si fueron potencialmente afectados por la interrupción.”

