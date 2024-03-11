Utiliza códigos de barras para almacenar y gestionar fácilmente tarjetas de fidelización y recompensa

But then there’s the problem of actually finding the right card when you need it, whether its on your keychain or wallet.

Barcodes puts that problem to rest. The app is a great way to store all those QR and barcodes in a central place.

Adding all of the cards is easy. You can take a picture with your camera or even import from the Photo Library.

When it’s time to use the card, you can quickly open up the app or even use a home screen widget. To make it easy to see which card you need, you can also add logos to store cards.

You don’t even need to use your iPhone as the app is available on your Apple Watch to scan on the go.

And the app has gotten even better with a recent update to version 2.0. Both the Apple Watch and iPhone version offer a new UI to see more cards at once.

Other improvements include the torch button to light up the screen while holding to make scanning the pass easier.

Barcodes is a free download on the App Store now. It’s available on the iPhone, all iPad models, and Apple Watch.

There is an optional Barcodes Unlimited option. You can subscribe for $1.99 per month or $7.99 yearly. There is also a lifetime unlock available for $14.99.

That will provide additional features include no ads and additional color and app customization. You’ll also be able to store unlimited cards instead of the limit of three with the free version. With the unlimited version, you’ll also be able to add supported card types to Apple Wallet.

Unlimited subscribers can also take advantage of the ability to add folders and then share those cards with family via iCloud. You can send a single card or the entire folder.