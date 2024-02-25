¿Tu MacBook se apaga al desconectarlo? Aquí te decimos cómo solucionarlo

Few things are more exasperating than a MacBook that turns off when it’s unplugged. I was experiencing this problem on an old MacBook Pro I keep as a backup, and I learned a few things while inspecting the battery and charger. While it can be a case of bad components, continue reading to learn more about solutions.

Why Does My MacBook Keep Turning Off When I Unplug It?

If your MacBook keeps turning off when you unplug the device, it is likely that your battery is damaged or old, or you are experiencing an issue with your system management controller (SMC). It may also be a physical problem with your device, such as a loose battery connection, board-level failure, or water damage.

If it’s an issue with your SMC, fixing the problem is rather easy. However, if you’re experiencing other issues–especially with the battery itself–you may have deeper concerns at play.

How Do I Fix My MacBook Turning Off when Unplugged?

Before diving into solutions, make sure to do some simple things, such as ensuring that your battery is actually charging while connected to a source of power. Additionally, make sure to check your connections and ports. If you find any debris, clean it with a soft brush. You should also ensure that your charging cable is in working order and that it is the correct cable for your device.

Looking at the above solutions, consider the solutions below to see what you can do about your Mac turning off when it is unplugged.

1. Check Your Battery Health

Getting an idea of how your battery is operating within your device can give you a better idea of what you need to do next.

Time needed: 1 minute

To check your battery health, follow these steps.

From your Mac, navigate to the Apple Menu. Choose System Settings.

Scroll down and select Battery. Check for Battery Health. If it says normal, it may be another issue. If it says Service recommended, you may need to switch the battery.

Old Macs may need to find battery health via Apple Menu > About This Mac > System Report > Power. Your battery status will be under Health Information.

2. Reset Your SMC

After determining the health of your battery, you may want to consider resetting your SMC. This helps manage the functionalities of your power within a MacBook, and it can start to misbehave if you leave your device constantly plugged in.

If you have a Mac with an Apple processor (M-series), all you need to do is restart your machine to reset the SMC. However, if you’re using an Intel machine, or you’re not sure what you’re using, you should consult our guide on how to reset your SMC. Intel Macs have different steps for different devices, so our full guide can point you in the right direction.

3. Check Your Charger or Contact Apple

Remember that your charger implements two colors to show how the battery is charging: green shows a fully charged battery, whereas an amber color lets you know the battery is charging. If you don’t see a steady stream of light or if your charger isn’t lighting at all, there may be something wrong with it.

Finally, if you continue to experience issues, you should consider taking your Mac to Apple Support or an authorized Apple Service Provider. If your Mac is older, going with a provider will likely be easier than dealing with Apple Support. However, it’s unfortunately likely that you need a new battery or charger.

You may also want to know what to do if your MacBook Pro battery is not charging.

Pocas cosas son más exasperantes que un MacBook que se apaga cuando se desconecta. Estaba experimentando este problema en un viejo MacBook Pro que mantengo como respaldo, y aprendí algunas cosas mientras inspeccionaba la batería y el cargador. Aunque puede ser un caso de componentes defectuosos, sigue leyendo para conocer más sobre las soluciones.

¿Por qué mi MacBook sigue apagándose cuando lo desconecto?

Si tu MacBook se sigue apagando cuando desconectas el dispositivo, es probable que tu batería esté dañada o sea antigua, o que estés experimentando un problema con el controlador de gestión del sistema (SMC). También puede ser un problema físico con tu dispositivo, como una conexión suelta de la batería, una falla a nivel de placa o daños por agua.

Si se trata de un problema con tu SMC, solucionar el problema es bastante fácil. Sin embargo, si estás experimentando otros problemas, especialmente con la batería en sí, es posible que haya preocupaciones más profundas en juego.

¿Cómo soluciono que mi MacBook se apague al desconectarlo?

Antes de adentrarte en soluciones, asegúrate de hacer algunas cosas simples, como asegurarte de que tu batería realmente esté cargando cuando esté conectada a una fuente de energía. Además, asegúrate de revisar tus conexiones y puertos. Si encuentras algún residuo, límpialo con un cepillo suave. También debes asegurarte de que tu cable de carga esté en buen estado y que sea el cable correcto para tu dispositivo.

Considerando las soluciones anteriores, revisa las siguientes soluciones para ver qué puedes hacer sobre tu Mac que se apaga cuando está desconectado.

1. Revisa la salud de tu batería

Tener una idea de cómo está operando tu batería dentro de tu dispositivo puede darte una mejor idea de qué hacer a continuación.

Tiempo necesario: 1 minuto

Para verificar la salud de tu batería, sigue estos pasos.

Desde tu Mac, ve al Menú de Apple. Elige Preferencias del sistema.

Desplázate hacia abajo y selecciona Batería. Verifica la Salud de la batería. Si dice normal, puede ser otro problema. Si dice Servicio recomendado, puede que necesites cambiar la batería.

En Macs antiguos es posible que debas encontrar la salud de la batería a través de Menú de Apple > Acerca de este Mac > Informe del Sistema > Energía. El estado de tu batería estará bajo Información de salud.

2. Restablece tu SMC

Después de determinar la salud de tu batería, puede que quieras considerar restablecer tu SMC. Esto ayuda a gestionar las funcionalidades de tu potencia dentro de un MacBook, y puede empezar a comportarse mal si dejas tu dispositivo constantemente conectado.

Si tienes un Mac con un procesador de Apple (serie M), todo lo que necesitas hacer es reiniciar tu máquina para restablecer el SMC. Sin embargo, si estás usando una máquina Intel, o no estás seguro de qué estás usando, deberías consultar nuestra guía sobre cómo restablecer tu SMC. Los Macs Intel tienen diferentes pasos para diferentes dispositivos, así que nuestra guía completa puede indicarte la dirección correcta.

3. Revisa tu cargador o contacta a Apple

Recuerda que tu cargador implementa dos colores para mostrar cómo se está cargando la batería: verde muestra una batería completamente cargada, mientras que un color ámbar te informa que la batería se está cargando. Si no ves un flujo constante de luz o si tu cargador no se enciende en absoluto, puede haber algún problema con él.

Finalmente, si continúas experimentando problemas, deberías considerar llevar tu Mac a Soporte de Apple o a un Proveedor de Servicios Autorizado de Apple. Si tu Mac es antiguo, ir con un proveedor probablemente sea más fácil que lidiar con el Soporte de Apple. Sin embargo, lamentablemente es probable que necesites una nueva batería o cargador.

También puede que quieras saber qué hacer si la batería de tu MacBook Pro no se está cargando.