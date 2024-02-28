Problemas de conexión en Apple Music y la Tienda iTunes

Apple Music and the iTunes Store are experiencing issues, according to Apple’s System Status page. ‌Apple Music‌ may be slow or unavailable for some users.

As for iTunes, some users are running into problems, and Apple is investigating as of right now.

According to Apple, these issues began at 6:49 p.m. Eastern Time. There is no word yet on when service will resume functioning as normal.

