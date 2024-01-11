Prepárate para esperar mientras juegas el único juego inactivo The Longing.

If you’re tired of fast-paced games, you’re in luck. Part adventure and part idle game, you’ll be controlling s lonely Shade who is the late servant who to a king who once ruled an underground kingdom. The king’s powered have disappeared, and he falls asleep for 400 days to regain his might.

And it’s the Shade’s duty to stay in the palace until the King awakes. Time will pass as it does in the real world, so it will truly take 400 days. Once the game starts, there is a timer that will countdown on top of the screen.

So it’s up to you to decide how to pass the time. Fortunately, there are a few things for you and the Shade to try out to help pass time.

Some of the things you can do include take a walk in caverns at a slow pace and collect items for your underground living room or read classic literature like Moby Dick directly in the game.

For the more adventurous, you can ignore the king’s commands and try to advance to the outer regions of the cave in a lon and dangerous journey.

Along the way, there are a number of hidden secrets to find. You’ll also enjoy time-based puzzles.

There’s even more good news in 400 days as there are various endings to the game.

I’ve just started the game and am interested to see how the time passes. It’s a unique take on gaming.

Designed for the iPhone and all iPad models, The Longing Mobile is a $4.99 download on the App Store now.

Spanish Translation:

Si estás cansado de juegos de ritmo rápido, tienes suerte. Parte aventura y parte juego inactivo, controlarás a una única Sombra que es el antiguo sirviente de un rey que una vez gobernó un reino subterráneo. Los poderes del rey han desaparecido, y se queda dormido durante 400 días para recuperar su poder.

Y es deber de la Sombra quedarse en el palacio hasta que el Rey despierte. El tiempo pasará como en el mundo real, por lo que realmente tomará 400 días. Una vez que comience el juego, habrá un temporizador que hará la cuenta regresiva en la parte superior de la pantalla.

Entonces depende de ti decidir cómo pasar el tiempo. Afortunadamente, hay algunas cosas que tú y la Sombra pueden probar para ayudar a pasar el tiempo.

Algunas de las cosas que puedes hacer incluyen pasear por las cavernas a un ritmo lento y recolectar artículos para tu sala de estar subterránea o leer literatura clásica como Moby Dick directamente en el juego.

Para los más aventureros, puedes ignorar las órdenes del rey e intentar avanzar a las regiones exteriores de la cueva en un viaje largo y peligroso.

En el camino, hay una serie de secretos ocultos para descubrir. También disfrutarás de rompecabezas basados en el tiempo.

Incluso hay más buenas noticias en 400 días, ya que hay varios finales para el juego.

Acabo de empezar el juego y estoy interesado en ver cómo pasa el tiempo. Es una visión única de los videojuegos.

Diseñado para el iPhone y todos los modelos de iPad, The Longing Mobile es una descarga de $4.99 en la App Store ahora.