Posibles cambios en la tienda de Google Play Store tras el acuerdo de $700 millones Cambios posibles en la tienda de Google Play Store a raíz del acuerdo de $700 millones

Big-time changes are coming to the Google Play Store thanks to the $700 million settlement between Alphabet and the States

Google also promised to make changes to the Play Store and based on court documents (via 9to5Google) we have an idea of what to expect. One of the possible changes will run for at least five years from the effective date and allow consumers to choose between using an alternative in-app billing system provided by the app developer or Google’s in-app payment processing platform when paying for the purchase of in-app digital goods and services.



Note that the decision of which payment processing service to you won’t belong to either Google or the developer, but will be the choice of the consumer. For six years, Google will be forced to allow developers to list the price of a digital good that can be bought outside of the app. Google won’t have to allow developers to put up a link to a site where the digital good could be bought, but developers will be allowed to write in the Play Store that the digital good is “available on our website for $9.99” or whatever price it is.

For example, let’s say that digital currency for a particular game is priced lower on the app developer’s site since there is no 30% Google Tax for the developer to pay if the purchase is made on the developer’s website. While there can’t be a link to that item outside if the Play Store, the developer can mention that it is available for a lower price from the developer’s site.



Android devices must support automatic background updates for apps installed from third-party sites



Again, based on court documents, Google will aim to make sideloading on Android easier. Sideloading, the process of installing apps from a third-party app storefront, will be reduced to a single page “by combining certain warning screens and updating user interface language, for at least five years.” The warning could say, “Your phone currently isn’t configured to install apps from this source. Granting this source permission to install apps could place your phone and data at risk.”

And to make sure apps that are sideloaded by an Android user remain up-to-date, for at least four years, Android devices will have to support automatic background updates of apps installed from third-party app stores.

The settlement prevents Google from entering into deals or enforcing deals with Android device manufacturers that would require the Play Store to be the exclusive Android app storefront preloaded on the home screen of devices. Google won’t even be allowed for five years to demand that it give consent before manufacturers pre-install third-party app stores on Android phones.

It should be pointed out that the settlement still requires approval from a judge. The States are trying to get a particular judge to sign off on the settlement by February 8th. That judge is the one who recently presided over the Epic v. Google suit that resulted in a federal jury calling the Play Store a monopoly.





Documento

Grandes cambios están por venir al Google Play Store gracias al acuerdo de $700 millones entre Alphabet y los Estados

Google también prometió realizar cambios en el Play Store y, basándose en documentos judiciales (vía 9to5Google), tenemos una idea de qué esperar. Uno de los posibles cambios se mantendrá al menos cinco años desde la fecha de vigencia y permitirá a los consumidores elegir entre utilizar un sistema de facturación de aplicaciones alternativo proporcionado por el desarrollador de la aplicación o la plataforma de procesamiento de pagos de aplicaciones proporcionada por Google al pagar la compra de bienes y servicios digitales dentro de la aplicación.



Tenga en cuenta que la decisión de qué servicio de procesamiento de pagos utilizar no pertenecerá ni a Google ni al desarrollador, sino que será elección del consumidor. Durante seis años, Google se verá obligado a permitir a los desarrolladores enumerar el precio de un bien digital que se puede comprar fuera de la aplicación. Google no tendrá que permitir que los desarrolladores coloquen un enlace a un sitio donde se pueda comprar el bien digital, pero los desarrolladores podrán escribir en el Play Store que el bien digital está “disponible en nuestro sitio web por $9.99” o cualquier otro precio.

Por ejemplo, supongamos que la moneda digital para un juego en particular tiene un precio más bajo en el sitio del desarrollador de la aplicación, ya que no hay un impuesto del 30% de Google que el desarrollador tenga que pagar si la compra se realiza en el sitio del desarrollador. Aunque no puede haber un enlace a ese artículo fuera del Play Store, el desarrollador puede mencionar que está disponible a un precio más bajo en el sitio del desarrollador.



Los dispositivos Android deben admitir actualizaciones de fondo automáticas para aplicaciones instaladas desde sitios de terceros



Nuevamente, basado en documentos judiciales, Google tiene como objetivo facilitar la carga lateral en Android. La carga lateral, que es el proceso de instalar aplicaciones desde una tienda de aplicaciones de terceros, se reducirá a una sola página “mediante la combinación de ciertas pantallas de advertencia y la actualización del lenguaje de la interfaz de usuario, durante al menos cinco años”. La advertencia podría decir: “Actualmente, su teléfono no está configurado para instalar aplicaciones desde esta fuente. Conceder a esta fuente el permiso para instalar aplicaciones podría poner en riesgo su teléfono y sus datos”.

Y para asegurarse de que las aplicaciones que un usuario de Android instale mediante la carga lateral sigan actualizadas, durante al menos cuatro años, los dispositivos Android tendrán que admitir actualizaciones de fondo automáticas de aplicaciones instaladas desde tiendas de aplicaciones de terceros.

El acuerdo evita que Google entre en acuerdos o haga cumplir acuerdos con los fabricantes de dispositivos Android que requieran que el Play Store sea la única tienda de aplicaciones de Android precargada en la pantalla de inicio de los dispositivos. Incluso a Google se le permitirá durante cinco años exigir que dé su consentimiento antes de que los fabricantes preinstalen tiendas de aplicaciones de terceros en los teléfonos Android.

Cabe señalar que el acuerdo aún requiere la aprobación de un juez. Los Estados están tratando de que un juez en particular apruebe el acuerdo antes del 8 de febrero. Ese juez es el que presidió recientemente la demanda Epic v. Google que dio como resultado que un jurado federal calificara al Play Store como un monopolio.



