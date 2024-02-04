PlayStation Plus: Todo lo que necesitas saber.







PlayStation Plus

What Is PlayStation Plus?

Sony’s PlayStation Plus is a widely popular service that the majority of PlayStation console owners are subscribed to. But PlayStation Plus is more than just a subscription service. It comes with numerous benefits that you definitely want to be able to take advantage of if you own a PS4 or PS5. But what exactly is PlayStation Plus? In this guide, we break the whole thing down. Explaining your different subscription options, pricing, features, and more.

Sony’s PlayStation Plus is a service that you subscribe to for your PlayStation console. It’s available for both PS4 and PS5 owners and serves as a way to get free games every single month just for subscribing to the service. One of its other benefits is online play. PlayStation Plus is required for online gaming on PS4 and PS5. Meaning if you want to connect to the internet for multiplayer games like Call Of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, and more, you need to be subscribed to PlayStation Plus. Beyond being a prerequisite for accessing online gaming capabilities, PlayStation Plus will afford you at least one or two free games every single month. And as long as you stay subscribed you will get to keep access to those games. PlayStation Plus subscribers also get special discounts on games that non-subscribers don’t get. Overall, you want to be subscribed if you want the best online PlayStation experience.

What does PlayStation Plus cost? The cost of PlayStation Plus varies based on which package you go with. As of now Sony only offers PlayStation Plus in a single plan. But the company just announced today that it will offer a revised set of plans later this year – PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium. The pricing also varies based on how long you want to subscribe. For instance, if you go with a 1-month subscription, the normal cost of the Essential plan is $9.99 a month. And will generally be the cost no matter where you get your subscription. If you go with the three-month sub it usually costs $24.99. And if you go with the 12-month sub it usually costs $59.99. Again though, those are the normal prices for the service. And you can sometimes find the subscriptions on sale. Even if you don’t find them on sale, the 12-month subscription is the best value. Because you’re spending $60 for 12 months worth of the service. If you buy that in 1-month amounts, you spend double that. So if you know you’re going to keep it for a year at the least, going with the 12-month option saves you the most money.

What are the free games PlayStation Plus gets every month?

This will change from month to month. You have the whole month to claim them, as well. So if you don’t grab them right away, don’t worry. As you won’t be rushed to claim your free games the moment they go live. That being said, as long as you claim the title that’s being given away each month, you’ll have access to it forever. Even if you cancel your subscription at any point in the future, the games never leave your library. You won’t be able to play them, however, unless your subscription is active. Most months, Sony will give away at least three games. Usually one for PS5 and two others that are geared towards PS4, but can also be played on PS5. On particularly good months, Sony will give away more than three games. Though, this is less typical than the former. You can read about the most recent games added to the service below.

PlayStation Plus games for December 2022

December is a month of some really good titles for subscribers. The games you can claim this month are Biomutant, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and Divine Knockout. All three games will be available on December 6 and will be claimable until January 3.

PlayStation Plus games for January 2024

Sony has now officially announced what games are dropping on the service for members for the month of January 2024. There are going to be three games you can claim and like every other month, so long as your subscription remains active you’ll be able to continue playing them. After you claim they will stay in your library for good but will only be playable while you have an active subscription. January’s three games will be A Plague Tale: Requiem, Nobody Saves The World, and Evil West. You can learn a little more about each game in PlayStation’s official blog post.



