Para Netanyahu de Israel, guerra en Gaza y en su país.

The Social Media Post That Shook Israel: Netanyahu Blames Colossal Lapses on His Chiefs

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to social media to express his frustration with his military and security chiefs for failing to provide him with any warning of the surprise Hamas assault on October 7. However, his blame game did not go as planned. The post received a furious response from both within his own war cabinet and the Israeli public. Netanyahu quickly deleted the post and issued an apology. “I was wrong,” he admitted.

But the damage was done. The incident shed light on the rifts and disarray at the country’s top leadership during one of the worst crises in Israeli history and raised doubts about Netanyahu’s ability to lead. According to Gadi Wolfsfeld, an expert in political communications, Netanyahu is now in survival mode and is solely driven by the desire to stay in power.

Benny Gantz, the centrist former defense minister and military chief, was among the first to criticize Netanyahu’s comments. Gantz expressed his full support for the military and Israel’s internal security agency, the Shin Bet, and urged Netanyahu to retract his statement. Gantz emphasized that leadership during times of war requires responsibility and action to strengthen the forces.

While many officials, including military and security chiefs, have accepted some responsibility for the intelligence failures, Netanyahu has refused to do the same. He has promised tough questions will be asked of everyone, including himself, once the war concludes.

Netanyahu’s leadership was already under scrutiny even before the Hamas assault. Battling corruption charges in court, his position was weakened as his government attempted to curb the powers of the judiciary, which led to widespread protests and civil unrest. Despite the initial outrage, the army reported an overwhelming response to its mass call-up following the Hamas attacks.

Although Netanyahu announced that his judicial overhaul plan was no longer on the agenda, his refusal to publicly accept blame for the recent events has further eroded confidence in his leadership. Recent opinion surveys indicate rising trust in the military and decreasing faith in government officials.

The Israeli public has a close connection with the military. The army is composed of conscripts and reservists, many of whom volunteer into middle age. They have a steadfast belief in commanders taking on the burdens and risks of leadership.

Previous major wars and security failures have resulted in the downfall of Israeli prime ministers, such as Golda Meir and Ehud Olmert. Netanyahu entered this war at a low point in his political career, facing corruption charges and widespread unrest within Israeli society.

“He started out in overdraft, with no credit to spare,” said Mazal Mualem, an Israeli political commentator. Despite her belief that Netanyahu is fit to run the war, she predicts that the public anger will eventually turn against him.

Realizing the potential consequences, Netanyahu rushed to rectify his social media misstep. In a new post, he showed an unusual level of contrition and emphasized his support for the military and security branches.

During a televised news conference, Netanyahu addressed the criticism of his lack of empathy and inaccessibility by meeting with relatives of hostages and answering questions from reporters. In an attempt to display unity, he appeared alongside his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, and Benny Gantz, despite existing tensions between them.

Netanyahu’s post on social media regarding the Hamas attack may have been deleted, but its impact remains. According to political scientist Gayil Talshir, the incident clarified Netanyahu’s main concern: distancing himself from the October 7 massacre.