Ministro alemán insta a poner fin al ciclo de violencia antes de viaje a Israel.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Sunday for an end to the cycle of violence in the Middle East ahead of her fourth visit to the region since the October 7 attacks mounted from the Gaza Strip.

“Terrorism must end, people’s humanitarian need must end, the region must emerge from the eternal cycle of violence,” she said before leaving for Israel, where she is due to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

While Israel had the right to defend itself against terrorism, civilians had to be better protected during military operations, she said. Baerbock called for a substantial increase in humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip to combat hunger, disease and the cold.

Talks in Jerusalem are to focus on efforts to free hostages being held by the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, the humanitarian conditions for the population there and on moves towards a two-state solution once the current war ends.

Gaza should not be permitted to pose a threat to Israel in the future, Hamas should lay down its arms and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon and Houthis in Yemen had to end their dangerous activities, she said.

Both sides would be able to live in peace only if “each sees the suffering of the other,” she said.

SPANISH:

La ministra de Relaciones Exteriores de Alemania, Annalena Baerbock, hizo un llamado el domingo para poner fin al ciclo de violencia en el Medio Oriente antes de su cuarta visita a la región desde los ataques del 7 de octubre llevados a cabo desde la Franja de Gaza.

“El terrorismo debe terminar, las necesidades humanitarias de las personas deben terminar, la región debe salir del eterno ciclo de violencia”, dijo antes de partir hacia Israel, donde se reunirá con el presidente israelí Isaac Herzog y el ministro de Relaciones Exteriores Israel Katz.

Si bien Israel tenía derecho a defenderse contra el terrorismo, dijo que los civiles debían estar mejor protegidos durante las operaciones militares. Baerbock pidió un aumento sustancial de la ayuda humanitaria a la Franja de Gaza para combatir el hambre, la enfermedad y el frío.

Las conversaciones en Jerusalén se centrarán en los esfuerzos para liberar a los rehenes que mantienen el movimiento islamista palestino Hamas en la Franja de Gaza, las condiciones humanitarias para la población allí y en los avances hacia una solución de dos estados una vez que termine la guerra actual.

Gaza no debería ser permitida para representar una amenaza para Israel en el futuro, Hamas debe deponer las armas y la milicia respaldada por Irán, Hezbollah en Líbano, y los houthis en Yemen, deben poner fin a sus actividades peligrosas, dijo.

Ambos lados solo podrán vivir en paz si “cada uno ve el sufrimiento del otro”, dijo ella.