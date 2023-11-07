Las orcas siguen hundiendo barcos frente a la costa de Iberia, perturbando a los marineros.







The yacht Grazie Mamma II carried its crew along the coastlines and archipelagos of the Mediterranean. Its last adventure was off the coast of Morocco last week, when it encountered a pod of orcas.

The marine animals slammed the yacht’s rudder for 45 minutes, causing major damage and a leak, according to Morskie Mile, the boat’s Polish operators. The crew escaped, and rescuers and the Moroccan Navy tried to tow the yacht to safety, but it sank near the port of Tanger Med, the operator said on its website.

The account of the sinking is adding to the worries of many sailors in the western coast of the Iberian Peninsula, where marine biologists are studying a puzzling phenomenon: Orcas are jostling and ramming boats in interactions that have disrupted dozens of voyages and caused at least four boats in the past two years to sink.

The largest of the dolphin family, orcas are playful apex predators that hunt sharks, whales and other prey but are generally amiable to humans in the wild. The orcas hunting in the Strait of Gibraltar are considered to be endangered, and researchers have noticed an upsurge of unusual behavior since 2020: A small group of the marine animals have been battering boats in the busy routes around Portugal, Spain and Morocco.

While most interactions occur in the waters of southwestern Europe and North Africa, an orca also reportedly rammed a yacht some 2,000 miles north off the coast of Scotland, according to The Guardian.

“Orcas are complex, intelligent, highly social,” Erich Hoyt, research fellow at Whale and Dolphin Conservation and author of “Orca: The Whale Called Killer,” said. “We’re still at the early stages of trying to understand this behavior.”

Researchers have pushed back at the idea that orcas are attacking vessels. Instead, they theorize that the rudders of boats have become a plaything for curious young orcas and that the behavior has become a learned fad spreading through the population. Another hypothesis, according to biologists who published a study on the population last June, is that the ramming is an “adverse behavior” because of a bad experience between an orca and a boat — though researchers tend to favor the first.

It is unclear what will stop the ramming, whether it’s playful or otherwise, a point that has left anxious skippers traveling these parts sharing advice in Facebook groups dedicated to tracking such interactions.

“It’s been an interesting summer hiding in shallow waters,” said Greg Blackburn, a skipper based in Gibraltar. Orcas slammed into a boat he was commandeering in May and chewed at the rudder, he said, though the vessel was able to return to shore.

The encounter left an impression: On a recent trip to Barcelona, Mr. Blackburn had to pass through a patch where orcas had been sighted the week before. “I genuinely felt sick for about three hours,” he said, “just watching the horizon constantly for a fin to pop up.”

Conservationists, maritime rescue groups and yacht clubs are partnering to navigate the challenge of preserving an endangered population and helping sailors avoid calamity. The Cruising Association, a club supporting sailors, has recommended safety protocols for orca encounters, such as disconnecting the boat and staying quiet. Skippers have offered one another anecdotal advice to deter attacks, including throwing sand into the water and banging loudly on the boat.

Before leaving shore, seagoers can also consult digital platforms that now track reported orca sightings and interactions in the region. This can help them avoid the animals, or charter a route closer to shore, said Bruno Díaz López, a biologist and the director of the Bottlenose Dolphin Research Institute based in Galicia, Spain.

“We suggested the boats stay in shallow waters,” he said, adding that they had noticed more boats changing their journeys. “Maybe the trip takes longer, yes. But it is worth it.”

Mr. Blackburn, the skipper, said he had heard of people resorting to throwing firecrackers into the sea to try scare the animals away, adding that the boats served as people’s homes on the ocean. “At the end of the day, if you’re protecting your home what are you going to do?”

But the ocean is the orcas’ home, and conservationists say scaring the animals is not a solution.

“It is not about winning a battle, because this is not a war,” Mr. López said. “We need to be respectful.”





El yate Grazie Mamma II llevó a su tripulación por las costas y archipiélagos del Mediterráneo. Su última aventura fue en la costa de Marruecos la semana pasada, cuando se encontró con un grupo de orcas.

Los animales marinos golpearon el timón del yate durante 45 minutos, causando daños graves y una fuga, según Morskie Mile, los operadores polacos del yate. La tripulación escapó, y los rescatistas y la Armada de Marruecos intentaron remolcar el yate a un lugar seguro, pero se hundió cerca del puerto de Tanger Med, afirmó el operador en su sitio web.

El relato del hundimiento está aumentando la preocupación de muchos marineros en la costa oeste de la Península Ibérica, donde los biólogos marinos están estudiando un fenómeno desconcertante: las orcas están embistiendo y chocando contra botes en interacciones que han interrumpido docenas de viajes y han causado que al menos cuatro botes se hundan en los últimos dos años.

Las orcas, las más grandes de la familia de los delfines, son depredadores supremos juguetones que cazan tiburones, ballenas y otras presas, pero generalmente son amigables con los humanos en estado salvaje. Las orcas que cazan en el Estrecho de Gibraltar se consideran en peligro de extinción, y los investigadores han notado un aumento de comportamientos inusuales desde 2020: un pequeño grupo de los animales marinos ha estado golpeando botes en las rutas concurridas alrededor de Portugal, España y Marruecos.

Aunque la mayoría de las interacciones ocurren en aguas del suroeste de Europa y el norte de África, una orca también impactó un yate a unas 2,000 millas al norte de la costa de Escocia, según The Guardian.

“Las orcas son animales complejos, inteligentes y altamente sociales”, dijo Erich Hoyt, investigador asociado de Whale and Dolphin Conservation y autor de “Orca: The Whale Called Killer.” “Todavía estamos en las primeras etapas de tratar de entender este comportamiento”.

Los investigadores han rechazado la idea de que las orcas están atacando embarcaciones. En cambio, teorizan que los timones de los barcos se han convertido en un juguete para jóvenes orcas curiosas y que el comportamiento se ha convertido en una moda aprendida que se propaga a través de la población. Otra hipótesis, según biólogos que publicaron un estudio sobre la población el pasado junio, es que el choque es un “comportamiento adverso” debido a una mala experiencia entre una orca y un barco, aunque los investigadores tienden a favorecer la primera.

No está claro qué detendrá el choque, ya sea juguetón o de otro tipo, un punto que ha dejado a los patrones ansiosos que viajan por estas zonas compartiendo consejos en grupos de Facebook dedicados a rastrear estas interacciones.

“Ha sido un verano interesante escondiéndose en aguas poco profundas”, dijo Greg Blackburn, un patrón con base en Gibraltar. Las orcas golpearon un bote que comandaba en mayo y mordieron el timón, dijo, aunque el barco pudo regresar a la costa.

El encuentro dejó una impresión: en un reciente viaje a Barcelona, el Sr. Blackburn tuvo que pasar por una zona donde las orcas habían sido avistadas la semana anterior. “Sinceramente me sentí enfermo durante unas tres horas”, dijo, “solo mirando constantemente el horizonte esperando ver una aleta aparecer”.

Los conservacionistas, los grupos de rescate marítimo y los clubes de yates se están asociando para afrontar el desafío de preservar una población en peligro de extinción y ayudar a los marineros a evitar la calamidad. La Asociación de Cruceros, un club que apoya a los navegantes, ha recomendado protocolos de seguridad para los encuentros con las orcas, como desconectar el barco y mantenerse en silencio. Los patrones han ofrecido consejos informales para disuadir los ataques, como arrojar arena al agua y golpear fuertemente el barco.

Antes de partir, los navegantes también pueden consultar plataformas digitales que actualmente rastrean avistamientos e interacciones de orcas en la región. Esto puede ayudarles a evitar a los animales o a trazar una ruta más cercana a la costa, dijo Bruno Díaz López, biólogo y director del Instituto de Investigación de Delfines Mular con sede en Galicia, España.

“Sugerimos que los barcos se mantengan en aguas poco profundas”, dijo, y agregó que habían notado que más barcos estaban cambiando sus trayectos. “Tal vez el viaje tarde más, sí. Pero vale la pena”.

El Sr. Blackburn, el patrón, dijo que había oído que la gente recurre a lanzar petardos al mar para intentar asustar a los animales, y agregó que los barcos sirven como hogares para las personas en el océano. “Al final del día, si estás protegiendo tu hogar, ¿qué vas a hacer?”

Pero el océano es el hogar de las orcas, y los conservacionistas dicen que asustar a los animales no es una solución.

“No se trata de ganar una batalla, porque esto no es una guerra”, dijo el Sr. López. “Necesitamos ser respetuosos”.