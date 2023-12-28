La serie 9 del Apple Watch y Ultra 2 regresan hoy a tiendas selectas de Apple, en línea mañana.

Earlier today, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 ban was put on pause thanks to a US appeals court. In a new statement to 9to5Mac, Apple has confirmed that its flagship Apple Watch models are available today from retail stores and will return to Apple.com by tomorrow at 12 p.m. PT.

Here’s Apple’s full statement to 9to5Mac:

“We are thrilled to return the full Apple Watch lineup to customers in time for the new year. Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, including the blood oxygen feature, will become available for purchase again in the United States at Apple Stores starting today and from apple.com tomorrow by 12pm PT.”

Apple’s teams have worked tirelessly over many years to develop technology that empowers users with industry-leading health, wellness and safety features and we are pleased the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has stayed the exclusion order while it considers our request to stay the order pending our full appeal.”

Here’s a timeline for the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2’s return to shelves:

Available from select Apple Stores today, with broader availability by Saturday, December 30.

From Apple’s website starting tomorrow, December 28, by 12 p.m. PT.

Apple also encourages customers to check in-store availability at apple.com once online sales have resumed.

Apple’s victory today puts the watch ban on hold until January 10. Apple has also submitted a software update that it believes will resolve the issue. The decision on whether or not that will satisfy the government is expected on January 12.

