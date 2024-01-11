La jerarquía católica de África rechaza las bendiciones para parejas del mismo sexo, afirma que es contrario a la voluntad de Dios.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — African and Malagasy Catholic bishops issued a statement Thursday refusing to follow Pope Francis’s approval of priests offering blessings to same-sex couples, declaring such unions “contrary to the will of God.”

The signed statement, on behalf of the Symposium of African national bishops conferences, indicated the greatest rebellion against Francis’s declaration allowing these blessings on December 18.

The Decree has divided the Catholic Church, driving enthusiasm from LGBTQ+ Catholics but raising alarm among conservatives who fear the church’s core doctrines are being violated. It has also widened the gap between Francis’s progressive papacy and the conservative church in Africa, where Catholicism is growing.

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo said the declaration causes “misconceptions and unrest,” and was deemed inappropriate because it disagreed with African cultural norms.

Ambongo said the symposium statement “has caused shockwave” among African Catholics, and Francis and Doctrine Office Prefect Victor Manuel Fernández agreed to the statement.

Conservative criticism over the mishandling of the declaration has arisen, as it was published without warning or consultation with bishops worldwide. It was also not released with the usual accompanying information to ensure accurate reporting.

France’s bishops conference, however, expressed support for the document, saying it encourages pastors to “generously bless the people” seeking help, and that those who cannot commit to marriage are not excluded from God’s love.

Fernández later issued an explanatory note, acknowledging opposing views and suggesting further reflection may be needed.