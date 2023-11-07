El shekel israelí recupera el valor perdido frente al dólar tras los ataques.

The Bank of Israel announced on Tuesday that it has injected $7.3 billion into stabilizing the struggling shekel, which plummeted to an eight-year low in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. The currency has since rebounded, currently trading at around 3.87 shekels to the dollar, approximately the same value it held before the conflict.

Amid Israel’s economy grappling with the escalating military campaign against Hamas, the central bank has been working quietly to provide financial stability by allocating $30 billion to reinforce the currency.

However, the potential prolonged military operation poses a daunting threat to an economy that had previously been thriving. Last week, the central bank reduced its growth projections and expressed concerns about the war’s adverse effects on the Israeli economy and financial markets. The bank foresees a cooling of growth to an annual rate of 2.3 percent this year and 2.8 percent in 2024, down from the 3 percent pace for both years that was anticipated in August, provided the conflict remains confined to southern Israel.

Approximately 300 prominent Israeli economists urged Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to shield the economy from an impending downturn that could potentially cost billions of shekels. In a collective letter last week, they emphasized the need for substantial financial reallocation, away from a program designed for the ultra-Orthodox community, towards rebuilding the damages caused by the war, assisting victims, and revitalizing the economy.

Two credit rating agencies have issued warnings that Israel’s debt might face downgrading, depending on the severity and duration of the conflict, which would result in increased interest costs for government borrowing.

Last week, Israel’s finance ministry approved a war compensation package to aid affected individuals and businesses, encompassing housing for evacuees from combat zones, grants, state-backed loans for small and midsize businesses, and a fund to alleviate fixed expenses, including employee salaries. This plan is currently pending approval by the Knesset.

El Banco de Israel anunció el martes que ha inyectado 7.3 mil millones de dólares para estabilizar el cayente shekel, que se desplomó a un mínimo de ocho años después del ataque de Hamas el 7 de octubre. La moneda ha logrado recuperarse y actualmente se cotiza en alrededor de 3.87 shekels por dólar, aproximadamente el mismo valor que tenía antes del conflicto.

En medio del enfrentamiento militar en aumento contra Hamas, el banco central ha estado trabajando en silencio para proporcionar estabilidad financiera al asignar 30 mil millones de dólares para reforzar la moneda.

Sin embargo, la posible prolongación de la operación militar plantea una amenaza daunante para una economía que previamente había estado en auge. La semana pasada, el banco central redujo sus proyecciones de crecimiento y expresó su preocupación por los efectos adversos de la guerra en la economía israelí y los mercados financieros. El banco prevé una desaceleración del crecimiento a una tasa anual de 2.3 por ciento este año y de 2.8 por ciento en 2024, por debajo del ritmo del 3 por ciento para ambos años que se anticipaba en agosto, siempre que el conflicto permanezca confinado al sur de Israel.

Aproximadamente 300 prominentes economistas israelíes urgieron al Primer Ministro Binyamin Netanyahu a proteger la economía de una inminente recesión que podría costar miles de millones de shekels. En una carta colectiva la semana pasada, enfatizaron la necesidad de una importante reasignación financiera, lejos de un programa diseñado para la comunidad ultraortodoxa, hacia la reconstrucción de los daños causados por la guerra, la asistencia a las víctimas y la revitalización de la economía.

Dos agencias de calificación crediticia emitieron advertencias de que la deuda de Israel podría enfrentar una rebaja, dependiendo de la gravedad y la duración del conflicto, lo que resultaría en mayores costos de interés para el endeudamiento gubernamental.

La semana pasada, el Ministerio de Finanzas de Israel aprobó un paquete de compensación por la guerra para ayudar a personas y empresas afectadas, que incluye viviendas para evacuados de zonas de combate, subvenciones, préstamos respaldados por el estado para pequeñas y medianas empresas, y un fondo para cubrir gastos fijos, incluidos salarios de empleados. Este plan actualmente está pendiente de aprobación por el Knesset.