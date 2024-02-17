El pelotón cambia de rumbo y continuará apoyando Apple GymKit.

Earlier this week, Peloton said that it would drop support for Apple’s GymKit feature that syncs data to the Health app. Customers were unhappy with the decision and complained to the company, leading Peloton to announce a change in plans.

Peloton on Thursday said that after listening to member feedback on GymKit, the integration will continue to be offered.

Peloton wanted to stop offering GymKit integration in favor of the Peloton One-Tap tracking feature, but GymKit has been a key feature on the $2,500 Bike+ since its 2020 debut, and other Peloton machines since 2022.

After listening to Members’ feedback about discontinuing Apple GymKit integration for Bike+, we have decided to continue offering Apple GymKit integration. As a Member-first company, we are always grateful to our Members for sharing their views.

— Peloton (@onepeloton) February 16, 2024

The One-Tap tracking app does monitor distance, pace, and heart rate metrics, but only basic information is synced to the Apple Health app. With GymKit, data like cadence, average speed, and average power is also available in the Health app for Peloton users.

