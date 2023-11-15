El juicio de esquí de Gwyneth Paltrow recibe tratamiento musical.

It’s not your average Christmas love story. But here goes: “She’s the Goop-founding, door-sliding, Shakespeare-in-loving, consciously-uncoupling Hollywood superstar. He’s a retired optometrist from Utah. In 2016, they went skiing.”

That’s how the production company Awkward Productions is introducing its new musical “Gwyneth Goes Skiing,” about Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial over a skiing accident, set to run at the Pleasance Theater in London this December. The show was first announced in October.

Far from a classic West End musical, the show is a comedy featuring original songs by Leland, a singer songwriter who has worked with stars including Selena Gomez. Set in a small venue, the show will be 90 minutes.

The theater promises “a story of love, betrayal, skiing and (somehow) Christmas.” It adds that the audience will be the jury of the trial.

This March, a jury found that Paltrow was not at fault over a crash with another skier on a Utah slope in 2016 after a week of testimony that explored skiing etiquette, medical history and celebrity culture.

The other skier, Terry Sanderson, 76, a retired optometrist, had sued Paltrow for $300,000, accusing her of skiing “out of control” on a beginner’s slope at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City.

Sanderson claimed that her impact caused a traumatic brain injury and four broken ribs, among other serious injuries. Paltrow countersued and denied the claims, saying that Sanderson skied into her back. Jurors found that Sanderson was “100 percent” at fault in the crash. Paltrow was awarded $1, the sum she requested.

Can you just imagine the musical numbers?

Linus Karp, an actor who plays Diana, Princess of Wales, in another comedic musical, will play the role of Paltrow.

At the time of the trial, audiences couldn’t stop watching and making memes of Paltrow’s testimony; the earth-tone, soft knits she wore; the final phrase she whispered to Sanderson (“I wish you well”); and even the notebook she brought to the courtroom. The trial itself generated steady debate among its livestream viewers.

No es tu historia de amor navideña típica. Pero aquí va: “Ella es la súper estrella de Hollywood que fundó Goop, que desliza puertas, ama a Shakespeare y rompe de forma consciente. Él es un optometrista jubilado de Utah. En 2016, fueron a esquiar”.

Así es como la compañía de producción Awkward Productions está presentando su nuevo musical “Gwyneth Goes Skiing”, sobre el juicio de Gwyneth Paltrow por un accidente de esquí, que se estrenará en el Pleasance Theater de Londres este diciembre. El espectáculo fue anunciado por primera vez en octubre.

Lejos de un musical clásico del West End, el espectáculo es una comedia con canciones originales de Leland, un cantante compositor que ha trabajado con estrellas como Selena Gómez. Ambientada en una sala pequeña, la obra tendrá una duración de 90 minutos.

El teatro promete “una historia de amor, traición, esquí y (de alguna manera) Navidad”. Agrega que la audiencia será el jurado del juicio.

En marzo, un jurado determinó que Paltrow no tuvo la culpa en un choque con otro esquiador en una pendiente de Utah en 2016 después de una semana de testimonios que exploraron la etiqueta del esquí, la historia médica y la cultura de las celebridades.

El otro esquiador, Terry Sanderson, de 76 años, un optometrista jubilado, demandó a Paltrow por $300,000, acusándola de esquiar “fuera de control” en una pendiente para principiantes en el Deer Valley Resort en Park City.

Sanderson afirmó que el impacto le causó una lesión cerebral traumática y cuatro costillas rotas, entre otras lesiones graves. Paltrow presentó una contrademanda y negó las acusaciones, diciendo que Sanderson chocó contra su espalda. Los miembros del jurado determinaron que Sanderson fue “100 por ciento” culpable en el choque. A Paltrow se le concedió $1, la suma que solicitó.

¿Puedes imaginar los números musicales?

Linus Karp, un actor que interpreta a Diana, Princesa de Gales, en otro musical cómico, interpretará el papel de Paltrow.

En el momento del juicio, el público no podía dejar de ver y hacer memes del testimonio de Paltrow; los tonos tierra, los tejidos suaves que llevaba; la frase final que le susurró a Sanderson (“Te deseo lo mejor”); e incluso el cuaderno que llevó a la sala del tribunal. El juicio mismo generó un debate constante entre sus espectadores en vivo.