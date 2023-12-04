Cómo cambiar el método de pago de iCloud en iPhone, Mac y la web

Is iCloud rejecting your attempts to change your payment method? It certainly can get disturbing if this happens when you’re only days away from having your iCloud storage subscription cut off. Fortunately, we have got you covered. Let me walk you through the correct steps to change your Apple iCloud payment method. Afterward, we’ll see what you may be doing wrong this whole time so you can avoid it in future. Finally, I’ll answer a few more questions you may have about the process.

¿Está iCloud rechazando tus intentos de cambiar tu método de pago? Ciertamente puede ser molesto si esto sucede cuando estás a solo días de que se corte tu suscripción de almacenamiento en iCloud. Afortunadamente, te tenemos cubierto. Permíteme guiarte a través de los pasos correctos para cambiar tu método de pago de Apple iCloud. Después, veremos qué puedes estar haciendo mal todo este tiempo para que puedas evitarlo en el futuro. Finalmente, responderé algunas preguntas más que puedas tener sobre el proceso.

Before changing payment method, you need to make sure a few things are in place: Ensure your new payment method is valid and has sufficient funds. You can find a list of acceptable payment methods for Apple iCloud here. Now, Apple is very vague on the subject and doesn’t include specifics. So, you’ll need other do your due diligence and confirm from your bank if they support payments to Apple. When you have done that, fund your payment method adequately. If your goal is simply to remove an existing payment method, note that you must have another method set up for payments to default to. Apple strictly stipulates that you must have at least one valid payment method at any point in time.

Antes de cambiar el método de pago, asegúrate de que algunas cosas estén en su lugar: Asegúrate de que tu nuevo método de pago sea válido y tenga fondos suficientes. Puedes encontrar una lista de métodos de pago aceptables para Apple iCloud aquí.. Ahora, Apple es muy vago sobre el tema y no incluye detalles. Por lo tanto, deberás hacer tu deber de diligencia y confirmar con tu banco si admiten pagos a Apple. Una vez que hayas hecho eso, financia adecuadamente tu método de pago. Si tu objetivo es simplemente eliminar un método de pago existente, ten en cuenta que debes tener otro método configurado para que los pagos se realicen de forma predeterminada. Apple estipula estrictamente que debes tener al menos un método de pago válido en cualquier momento.

To change payment method for iCloud, you need to add a new method in Payment & Shipping in Settings, and then delete the current payment method. The process is easy to perform on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or even on iCloud.com on a PC. Let me walk you through the nuances of the process on each of these devices.

Para cambiar el método de pago de iCloud, debes agregar un nuevo método en Pago y envío en Configuración, y luego eliminar el método de pago actual. El proceso es fácil de realizar en tu iPhone, iPad, Mac o incluso en iCloud.com en una PC. Permíteme guiarte a través de los matices del proceso en cada uno de estos dispositivos.