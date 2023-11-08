Sunak se enfrenta al jefe de policía por la marcha pro-palestina planeadaSunak choca con el jefe de policía por la marcha pro-palestina planeada







A heated political debate has arisen surrounding a planned pro-Palestinian demonstration in London this Saturday, leading to a disagreement between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Britain’s top police official regarding whether the event should be allowed to proceed.

Over the past four Saturdays, thousands of individuals have marched in London to protest the mounting civilian casualties in Gaza amid Israel’s bombardment of the territory in response to Hamas terror attacks last month.

Another march is scheduled for this Saturday, which also marks Armistice Day, a day of remembrance for the end of World War I. Mr. Sunak has criticized the protest’s timing, labeling it “provocative and disrespectful,” and has called for its prohibition.

Under British law, the police can seek to ban a march if there is a risk of serious public disorder, but this power has not been utilized for over a decade, primarily against far-right demonstrations.

While the Metropolitan Police Service urged march organizers earlier in the week to postpone the demonstration, its leadership has resisted calls for a ban.

Mark Rowley, chief of the Metropolitan Police Service in London, stated on Tuesday evening, “The laws created by Parliament are clear…there is no absolute power to ban protest, therefore there will be a protest this weekend.” He affirmed his commitment to ensuring the march proceeds without disruption.

Mr. Sunak, in a letter to Mr. Rowley, expressed concerns about the potential desecration of the Cenotaph and other war memorials, even though march organizers insisted they had no intention of marching near these sites. Mr. Sunak also stated that Mr. Rowley would be held accountable for his decisions.

The vast majority of participants in the previous Saturday demonstrations have been peaceful. Nevertheless, the police have reported the arrest of over 160 individuals in London for various offenses, including racially motivated public offenses, violence, and assaulting police officers, since the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.



