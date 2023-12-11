Premios Globo de Oro: Las nominaciones completas del 2024

Fuente de la imagen, luz de búsquedaPie de imagen, Emma Stone está nominada a la mejor actriz de drama por su actuación en Poor ThingsLas nominaciones para los Globos de Oro 2024 han sido anunciadas, con Barbie y Oppenheimer liderando la carga. Poor Things, Past Lives y Killers of the Flower Moon se encuentran entre los demás contendientes. La ceremonia se llevará a cabo el 7 de enero en Los Ángeles. Aquí están las nominaciones al completo: Mejor película – drama Killers of the Flower Moon Mejor película – musical o comedia Mejor director Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon Mejor actriz – drama Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall Mejor actor – drama Leonardo Dicaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers Mejor actriz – musical o comedia Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings Natalie Portman – May December Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves Mejor actor – musical o comedia Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario Timothée Chalamet – Wonka Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction Mejor actriz de reparto Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple Julianne Moore – May December Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers Mejor actor de reparto Willem Dafoe – Poor Things Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer Charles Melton – May December Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things Mejor guion Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach Poor Things – Tony McNamara Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan Killers of the Flower Moon – Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari Mejor banda sonora original Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer Joe Hisaishi – The Boy and the Heron Mica Levi – The Zone of Interest Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon Mejor canción original Addicted to Romance de She Came to Me – Bruce Springsteen Dance The Night from Barbie – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin I’m Just Ken from Barbie – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt Peaches from The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker Road to Freedom from Rustin – Lenny Kravitz What Was I Made For? from Barbie – Billie Eilish O’connell, Finneas O’connell Mejor película animada Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse The Super Mario Bros. Movie Mejor película en lengua extranjera Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 3 Misión: Imposible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse The Super Mario Bros. Movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Ricky Gervais – Ricky Gervais: Armageddon Trevor Noah – Trevor Noah: Where Was I Chris Rock – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage Amy Schumer – Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love Wanda Sykes – Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer Mejor serie de televisión – drama Mejor serie de televisión – musical o comedia All the Light We Cannot See Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión – drama Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us Keri Russell – The Diplomat Imelda Staunton – The Crown Mejor actor en una serie de televisión – drama Kieran Culkin – Succession Gary Oldman – Slow Horses Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us Jeremy Strong – Succession Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión – musical o comedia Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face Mejor actor en una serie de televisión – musical o comedia Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso Jeremy Allen White – The Bear Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, serie de antología o película para televisión Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & The Six Brie Larson – Lessons In Chemistry Elizabeth Olsen – Love & Death Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers Mejor actor en una serie limitada, serie de antología o película para televisión Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & the Six Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves Mejor actriz de reparto – televisión Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets J. Smith-Cameron – Succession Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso Mejor actor de reparto – televisión Billy Crudup – The Morning Show Matthew Macfadyen – Succession James Marsden – Jury Duty Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear Alexander Skarsgård – Succession