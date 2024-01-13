Las mejores aplicaciones de productividad de Apple Vision Pro en su lanzamiento.

Forget games, it’s going to be productivity apps like PCalc that make Vision Pro worth buying. While Apple shows off movies and games on Apple Vision Pro, productivity app developers are making sure you’ll be able to do serious work with it too. Here are some of the stand-outs so far. If you were surprised by Apple’s release date for the Vision Pro, you had reason to. Traditionally, the company will promise a release for, say, winter, and it’ll come out on December 22. That actually is the official start of winter, though, so there is also an argument that Apple is very, very literal about its release dates. Either way, when it said “early 2024” for the Apple Vision Pro, there were more than a few shrugs from people assuming that meant June. Perhaps that may have been helped by the Vision Pro operating system. “There’s still a lot of work to do on the operating system and presentation,” said AppleInsider in its exclusive hands-on back in August 2023. And with the OS still being worked on, it follows that app developers could only go so far with their work. While no developer would comment on the record about when Apple told them the final release date, all of them at least implied that they’d had no early notice. What was different was that some developers interpreted Apple’s “early 2024” correctly — and others did not. So there are going to be some apps ready for day one, and many more that are not. Apple has only opened the Vision Pro App Store for submissions since revealing the launch date, so its review team is also going to be busy. Productivity apps will be there and will be key. No one is going to put on a Vision Pro headset and choose Slack as their first app — but they could. The communications app Slack is going to be one of the productivity apps on Vision Pro from the start. Chat apps like Slack will be on Vision Pro from the start. Or they could take their exciting new device…

Translated to Spanish

Olvida los juegos, son las aplicaciones de productividad como PCalc las que hacen que valga la pena comprar Vision Pro. Mientras Apple muestra películas y juegos en Apple Vision Pro, los desarrolladores de aplicaciones de productividad se aseguran de que también puedas hacer trabajo serio con ella. Aquí hay algunos destacados hasta ahora. Si te sorprendió la fecha de lanzamiento de Apple para Vision Pro, tenías razón. Tradicionalmente, la empresa promete un lanzamiento para, digamos, invierno, y sale el 22 de diciembre. Esa es en realidad la fecha oficial del comienzo del invierno, aunque también se podría argumentar que Apple es muy, muy literal acerca de sus fechas de lanzamiento. De cualquier forma, cuando dijo “a principios de 2024” para el Apple Vision Pro, hubo más de un encogimiento de hombros de personas asumiendo que eso significaba junio. Quizás eso se vio reforzado por el sistema operativo del Vision Pro. “Todavía hay mucho trabajo por hacer en el sistema operativo y en la presentación”, dijo AppleInsider en su exclusiva de agosto de 2023. Y con el sistema operativo aún en desarrollo, se sigue que los desarrolladores de aplicaciones solo pudieron llegar hasta cierto punto con su trabajo. Aunque ningún desarrollador comentaría en el registro acerca de cuándo Apple les informó la fecha de lanzamiento final, todos al menos insinuaron que no habían recibido aviso con antelación. Lo que fue diferente es que algunos desarrolladores interpretaron correctamente el “a principios de 2024” de Apple, y otros no. Así que habrá algunas aplicaciones listas para el primer día, y muchas más que no lo estarán. Apple solo ha abierto la App Store de Vision Pro para envíos desde que reveló la fecha de lanzamiento, por lo que su equipo de revisión también estará ocupado. Las aplicaciones de productividad estarán ahí y serán clave. Nadie va a ponerse un auricular de Vision Pro y elegir Slack como su primera aplicación, pero podría hacerlo. La aplicación de comunicaciones Slack va a ser una de las aplicaciones de productividad en Vision Pro desde el principio. Aplicaciones de chat como Slack estarán en Vision Pro desde el principio. O podrían tomar su nuevo y emocionante dispositivo…