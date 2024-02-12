La policía española incauta 8 toneladas de cocaína escondidas en un generador de energía falso By Reuters

by

Spanish police seized eight tonnes of cocaine from Suriname hidden in a container disguised as a power generator in the southern port of Algeciras, tax authorities said on Monday. The haul of cocaine, one of the largest ever intercepted in Spain, was inside a metal structure designed to escape detection from scanners. But customs agents detected a large quantity of stacked goods that practically filled the container, so they forced it open. The drug smugglers had planned a route designed to make the discovery of the cargo’s true contents as difficult as possible. From Suriname it travelled to Panama and from there to Algeciras. Its next destination was Leixoes in Portugal, from where it was to be transported by road back to Spain. Three people have been arrested, customs agents said.

LEAR  Panetta de Italia considera que el momento para recortes de tasas del BCE está "muriendo rápidamente" - Por Reuters

Leave a Comment