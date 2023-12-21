La India prohíbe la combinación de medicamentos contra el resfriado para niños menores de cuatro años.

India’s top drug controller has banned an anti-cold drug combination for use in children below the age of four.

El principal controlador de medicamentos de la India ha prohibido una combinación de medicamentos contra el resfriado para su uso en niños menores de cuatro años.

The ban comes after a spate of child deaths in The Gambia and Uzbekistan were linked to Indian-made cough syrups last year.

La prohibición se produce después de una ola de muertes de niños en Gambia y Uzbekistán que fueron vinculadas a jarabes para la tos fabricados en la India el año pasado.

In India, at least 12 children died between 2019 and 2020 allegedly after consuming a similar medication

En la India, al menos 12 niños murieron entre 2019 y 2020 presuntamente después de consumir un medicamento similar.

Manufacturers of these drugs, however, have denied any wrongdoing and say their products are safe for use.

Sin embargo, los fabricantes de estos medicamentos han negado cualquier mala conducta y afirman que sus productos son seguros para su uso.

The banned combination includes three drugs – chlorpheniramine maleate and phenylephrine – and was approved in 2015. It is used in cough syrups and tablets to treat symptoms of common cold.

La combinación prohibida incluye tres medicamentos: clorfeniramina maleato y fenilefrina, y fue aprobada en 2015. Se utiliza en jarabes para la tos y tabletas para tratar los síntomas del resfriado común.

The order, which was made public on Wednesday, makes it compulsory for drugmakers selling the combination to label their products with the warning that it should not be used by children below the age of four.

La orden, que se hizo pública el miércoles, obliga a los fabricantes de medicamentos que venden la combinación a etiquetar sus productos con la advertencia de que no debe ser utilizado por niños menores de cuatro años.

Indian cough syrups came under scrutiny last year after the WHO put out a global warning over four India-made cough syrups allegedly linked to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia.

Los jarabes para la tos de la India fueron objeto de escrutinio el año pasado después de que la OMS emitiera una advertencia global sobre cuatro jarabes para la tos fabricados en la India presuntamente vinculados a la muerte de 66 niños en Gambia.

Lab analysis of the samples of a syrup confirmed the presence of “unacceptable amounts” of diethylene glycol and another toxic alcohol called ethylene glycol.

El análisis de laboratorio de las muestras de un jarabe confirmó la presencia de “cantidades inaceptables” de dietilenglicol y otro alcohol tóxico llamado etilenglicol.

Similar deaths were reported in Uzbekistan, where 18 children had died till 2022 allegedly after consuming an Indian manufactured cough syrup, according to the country’s health ministry.

Se informaron muertes similares en Uzbekistán, donde 18 niños habían muerto hasta 2022 supuestamente después de consumir un jarabe para la tos fabricado en la India, según el ministerio de salud del país.

In India’s Jammu region, at least 12 children between the age of two months and six years died in 2019 after drinking an allegedly toxic cough syrup.

En la región de Jammu, al menos 12 niños de entre dos meses y seis años murieron en 2019 después de beber un jarabe para la tos presuntamente tóxico.

Indian regulators have said in the past that the deaths reported in the country were one-off instances.

Los reguladores indios han afirmado en el pasado que las muertes reportadas en el país fueron casos aislados.

It has also said that the four cough syrups linked to child deaths in The Gambia complied with specifications when tested at home – a claim the WHO has contested.

También ha dicho que los cuatro jarabes para la tos vinculados a muertes infantiles en Gambia cumplieron con las especificaciones cuando se probaron en casa, una afirmación que la OMS ha impugnado.

It did, however, cancel the manufacturing licence of the firm whose products allegedly led to fatalities in Uzbekistan.

Sin embargo, canceló la licencia de fabricación de la empresa cuyos productos supuestamente provocaron muertes en Uzbekistán.

The country has also stepped up its scrutiny of drugs – in June, the government made it mandatory for companies to get their cough syrups tested before exporting it to other parts of the world.

El país también ha intensificado su escrutinio de los medicamentos: en junio, el gobierno hizo obligatorio que las empresas hicieran pruebas a sus jarabes para la tos antes de exportarlos a otras partes del mundo.

