La diplomacia del panda podría no estar muerta todavía

It seems like the hairballs might be making a comeback in Washington and San Diego.

During a speech on Thursday night, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said that the best diplomats from his nation, the giant pandas, could soon be returning to U.S. zoos that have recently sent bears back to their native land.

“We are ready to continue our cooperation with the United States in the conservation of the panda and to do everything possible to meet the wishes of Californians in order to deepen friendly ties between our two peoples,” he said at a mostly-business executives dinner in San Francisco.

Xi noted that the pandas are “envoys of friendship between the Chinese and American people.”

The pandas were supposed to return to China in early December due to the expiration of a three-year pandemic-era extension of a series of agreements between the National Zoo and the China Wildlife Conservation Association, the zoo’s partner in China.

