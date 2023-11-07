La Cámara de Florida aprueba medidas para apoyar a Israel y condenar a Hamas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In a special session held Tuesday, the Florida House approved several measures aimed at securing Jewish institutions and other potential targets of hate crimes, expressing support for Israel, and intensifying sanctions on companies conducting business in Iran.

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to emphasize the significance of these measures as he campaigns for president. While the bills had mainly a symbolic value, there was an attempt to garner lawmaker support for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, which was met with strong opposition from both Democrats and Republicans.

“The fight is not just over there, but the fight is right here at home,” stated Rep. Randy Fine, the only Jewish Republican in the House, as he introduced a resolution condemning Hamas and expressing support for Israel. “Every person that walks through a college campus or marches through the street saying, ‘Kill the Jews,’ is an extension of what we’re seeing over there.”

The resolution passed with a vote of 103-3.

Additionally, the House passed a bill granting $45 million in grants to secure Jewish schools and institutions, as well as other potential targets of hate crimes.

The House also voted to strengthen existing sanctions against businesses doing business with Iranian companies, as well as measures to provide hurricane recovery funds and increase funding for developmentally disabled students.

The Senate is set to consider the bills on Wednesday.

The special session was held two months prior to the annual 60-day session of the Legislature, as Governor DeSantis campaigns in Iowa, highlighting his support for Israel.

Following the adjournment of the chamber, House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell stated that there is little more that Florida can do to impose sanctions on Iran beyond what the federal government is already doing.

“But it turned into a feel-good moment on the floor for a priority (DeSantis) wanted, and so now DeSantis gets to stand on the debate stage tomorrow and say that the Legislature was tough on Iran,” she said. “It is ultimately all about DeSantis. Pretty much all of this could have waited until January.”