Google Home facilitará ver qué dispositivos están conectados a tu Wi-Fi

Google Home is one of the most popular smart home apps on the market, and it’s always getting new and useful features added to improve the experience. The company added a new quality-of-life feature that will help you better identify your products. Google Home will bring a new search bar that will help you find items on your Wi-Fi connection, according to a new report.

If you’re a smart home enthusiast, then you’re likely to have a bunch of devices connected to your IoT ecosystem. Well, these devices need to be connected to Wi-Fi to function properly. If you need to check up on a device, you will naturally go to the Wi-Fi page. You’ll see a list of the devices currently connected to your Wi-Fi connection.

There are a few issues, however. If you happen to have a ton of devices connected to your Wi-Fi, it can be hard to track down a specific device. Also, if you have the live update feature enabled, you will see the list consistently changing with devices switching spots constantly.

Google Home will make it easier to search for devices connected to your Wi-Fi

Thankfully, Google Home is coming out with a new feature that will make searching for your devices easier. Thanks to a new update, you will see a search bar on the Wi-Fi settings page. The search bar is rather thick, so it sticks out a bit more.

The search bar will act like a basic filter. So, when you start typing in the name of the device you want to search for, you’ll see the list update to only show items with that text and their names. This will help you narrow down your search so that you won’t need to wade through a long list.

If you don’t see this new search bar, you will want to update your Google Home app. Go to the Google Play Store and search for Google Home (you can also access your app info page and the app details button). There, look for the update button in the UI. Tap on it, and wait for your app to update. If you don’t see the update option, then you’ll just want to wait a little bit for the feature to roll out to your device.