Fuga confirma que cuatro nuevos modelos de iPad están en camino

Rumor has it that Apple is getting ready to launch a new set of iPads soon. The latest reports to support that idea come all the way from India. 91mobiles says that two new iPads are been registered in the Bureau of Indian Standards website, while MySmartPrice found another different pair of iPads on BIS, for a total of four new iPads models.

The new iPads are identified with the following model numbers: A2836, A2837, A2898, and A2899. BIS doesn’t provide more details, so it’s not known which iPads models these numbers correspond to. But the number of numbers match up with the rumors: Apple is expected to update the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well as the 10.9-inch iPad Air and introduce a new larger Air at 12.9 inches.

On Thursday, references to a new Battery Health feature were found in the code of the iPadOS 17.5 beta. The code contained messages that seem to correspond to battery management features that have been in iOS since version 11.3. Apple often introduces new operating system features with new models, bolstering the idea that new iPads are coming.

Last week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple will announce the new iPad Air and iPad Pro in May. A March/April timeline was the original plan, but the software isn’t ready and production has a few hurdles to overcome. Learn more about what we’re expecting from the new models in our iPad Air and iPad Pro rumor roundups.

Se rumorea que Apple está preparándose para lanzar pronto una nueva serie de iPads. Los últimos informes que respaldan esta idea llegan directamente desde India. 91mobiles dice que dos nuevos iPads han sido registrados en el sitio web de la Oficina de Normas de la India, mientras que MySmartPrice encontró otro par de iPads diferentes en el BIS, para un total de cuatro nuevos modelos de iPads.

Los nuevos iPads están identificados con los siguientes números de modelo: A2836, A2837, A2898 y A2899. El BIS no proporciona más detalles, por lo que no se sabe con qué modelos de iPads corresponden estos números. Pero la cantidad de números coincide con los rumores: se espera que Apple actualice el iPad Pro de 11 pulgadas y 12.9 pulgadas, así como el iPad Air de 10.9 pulgadas e introduzca un nuevo Air más grande de 12.9 pulgadas.

El jueves, se encontraron referencias a una nueva función de Salud de la Batería en el código de la beta del iPadOS 17.5. El código contenía mensajes que parecen corresponder a características de gestión de batería que han estado en iOS desde la versión 11.3. Apple suele introducir nuevas características del sistema operativo con nuevos modelos, reforzando la idea de que están llegando nuevos iPads.

La semana pasada, Mark Gurman de Bloomberg informó que Apple anunciará el nuevo iPad Air e iPad Pro en mayo. El plan original era en marzo/abril, pero el software no está listo y la producción tiene algunos obstáculos que superar. Obtén más información sobre lo que esperamos de los nuevos modelos en nuestros resúmenes de rumores de iPad Air e iPad Pro.