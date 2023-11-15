Dentro del esfuerzo desesperado por evacuar a jóvenes pacientes de cáncer de Gaza

Some of the most vulnerable people in Gaza are children with cancer.

The youngest of them is not even a year old, while the oldest is 14. All of them are facing lymphoma, leukemia, and tumors that doctors have warned could be fatal if left untreated.

In the last 10 days, 21 children with cancer have been transferred from Gaza to hospitals in Egypt and Jordan, as reported by doctors involved in the operation. However, at least 30 other young cancer patients have been unable to leave, and aid workers have stated that due to the chaos of war, they are no longer able to reach some of the affected families.

Dr. Bakr Gaoud, the head of Al-Rantisi Specialized Hospital for Children, described the situation as “catastrophic.” The hospital was the only medical center in Gaza with a pediatric cancer ward until it was forced to close during intense fighting. Even before the closure, critically ill patients were being sent home through dangerous streets or transferred to Al-Shifa, a nearby hospital under siege by Israeli forces.

Hospitals have become a particular point of contention in the conflict, as Israel has accused Hamas of using medical facilities, including Al-Rantisi and Al-Shifa, as safe houses and command centers. These allegations have been denied by Hamas and the hospitals.

The evacuation of children with cancer began in mid-October and involved negotiations between the White House, Egypt, Israel, and Palestinian health officials in Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas.

However, those participating in the evacuation have described it as a difficult and inconsistent process.

Aid workers and doctors have shared stories of desperate families who lost cell service and missed the designated days for their children to cross into Egypt. Some families waited for hours for ambulances that never arrived at the agreed meeting point.

The children’s situation is a reflection of the suffering in Gaza since the war began over a month ago. Most of the children with cancer were receiving treatment at Al-Rantisi, which had 35 pediatric cancer patients two weeks prior. But as the hospital came under fire, it started to empty out.

On Friday, Al-Rantisi was forced to close completely, with staff members even moving some patients outside to wait for ambulances. Israeli soldiers provided a map for what they claimed was a safe route through the fighting.

The emergency evacuation effort was coordinated by the World Health Organization and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which had helped develop services at Al-Rantisi. They created a registry of children to be moved, including phone numbers for their relatives. St. Jude’s also promised to arrange their transport to Egypt and ensure their medical care.

Despite these efforts, the names of the children had to be added to a daily list of those approved to pass through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt, presenting a significant challenge. More than two weeks passed without any evacuations taking place.