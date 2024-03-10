Cómo ver ‘Friday Night Baseball’ en Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is in the midst of streaming the second season of Friday Night Baseball, a weekly doubleheader of Major League Baseball games. If you watched the first season, then you need to know about one major change for the upcoming season: an Apple TV+ subscription is required to watch the games. Here’s how to watch Friday Night Baseball. We also run through all the ways you can get Apple TV+ for free in a separate article. Updated March 8, 2024: Apple has announced the Friday Night Baseball schedule for the 2024 season through June.

Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball: Schedule

Apple has posted the Friday Night Baseball schedule through August 30. The two games will air on separate streams, so the length of the first game will not affect the start time of the second game. These are the upcoming games on the schedule:

Friday, March 29 New York Yankees at Houston Astros 8 p.m. ET St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers 10 p.m. ET



…

Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball: Streaming quality

While games will not be shown in 4K, Apple announced that game broadcasts will employ “state-of-the-art cameras, including high-speed Phantoms, the high-resolution Megalodon, and more throughout the season to present vivid, live-action shots.” Additionally, audio will be presented in 5.1 with spatial audio enabled. “Friday Night Baseball” will also use “new on-screen graphics that include innovative new probabilities-based forecasts of different situational outcomes, plus highlights and live look-ins from around the league integrated right into the broadcast,” according to Apple.

…

Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball: Expanded coverage

Apple announced that the games will include pre- and post-game coverage hosted by Lauren Gardner with a rotating group of analysts and former players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso. For the 2023 season, Apple added Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis, Heidi Watney, Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborghs, and Tricia Whitaker to the game broadcast team. Broadcast teams for each game will be announced on a weekly basis. The broadcast teams are all MLB Network personalities, and Apple is relying on the MLB Network for its telecast production. In a press release, Apple stated that the production involves high-speed Phantom and high-resolution Megalodon cameras, immersive sound in 5.1 with spatial audio enabled, new on-screen graphics that include probabilities-based forecasts, and highlights and live look-ins from around the league integrated right into the broadcast. Games also display on-screen callouts about batters’ walk-up songs from Apple Music, Siri-based baseball trivia, and more.