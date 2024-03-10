Cómo ver ‘Friday Night Baseball’ en Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball: Schedule
Apple has posted the Friday Night Baseball schedule through August 30. The two games will air on separate streams, so the length of the first game will not affect the start time of the second game. These are the upcoming games on the schedule:
- Friday, March 29
- New York Yankees at Houston Astros 8 p.m. ET
- St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers 10 p.m. ET
…
Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball: Streaming quality
While games will not be shown in 4K, Apple announced that game broadcasts will employ “state-of-the-art cameras, including high-speed Phantoms, the high-resolution Megalodon, and more throughout the season to present vivid, live-action shots.” Additionally, audio will be presented in 5.1 with spatial audio enabled. “Friday Night Baseball” will also use “new on-screen graphics that include innovative new probabilities-based forecasts of different situational outcomes, plus highlights and live look-ins from around the league integrated right into the broadcast,” according to Apple.
…
Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball: Expanded coverage
Apple announced that the games will include pre- and post-game coverage hosted by Lauren Gardner with a rotating group of analysts and former players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso. For the 2023 season, Apple added Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis, Heidi Watney, Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborghs, and Tricia Whitaker to the game broadcast team. Broadcast teams for each game will be announced on a weekly basis. The broadcast teams are all MLB Network personalities, and Apple is relying on the MLB Network for its telecast production. In a press release, Apple stated that the production involves high-speed Phantom and high-resolution Megalodon cameras, immersive sound in 5.1 with spatial audio enabled, new on-screen graphics that include probabilities-based forecasts, and highlights and live look-ins from around the league integrated right into the broadcast. Games also display on-screen callouts about batters’ walk-up songs from Apple Music, Siri-based baseball trivia, and more.
Apple will also offer shows with more baseball coverage. On Thursdays, “Countdown to First Pitch” previews the week’s upcoming games. Every morning, “MLB Daily Recap” shows highlights from the previous night. Every weeknight, “MLB Big Inning,” features highlights and coverage of the games in progress. In the U.S. and Canada, viewers can watch a live stream of highlights, analysis, classic games and shows, and more, in addition to on-demand programming. However, access to this content will require an Apple TV+ subscription.
MLB in Apple News and Apple Music
On Fridays, Apple News will have curated highlights and stories from around MLB, and you can get personalized MLB highlights in the News app. Apple Music has playlists of batters’ walk-up songs from teams featured on Friday Night Baseball. There are also collections of songs with the theme of baseball.