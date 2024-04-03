Biden dice que Israel no está haciendo ‘suficiente’ para proteger a los trabajadores de ayuda en Gaza.

Gaza’s health ministry collects data from the enclave’s hospitals and the Palestinian Red Crescent.

El ministerio de salud de Gaza recopila datos de los hospitales de la enclave y de la Media Luna Roja Palestina.

The health ministry does not report how Palestinians were killed, whether from Israeli airstrikes and artillery barrages or errant Palestinian rocket fire. It describes all casualties as victims of “Israeli aggression.”

El ministerio de salud no informa cómo murieron los palestinos, ya sea por ataques aéreos y bombardeos de artillería israelíes o por fuego de cohetes palestinos desviados. Describe a todas las víctimas como personas afectadas por la “agresión israelí”.

The ministry also does not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

El ministerio tampoco distingue entre civiles y combatientes.

Throughout four wars and numerous skirmishes between Israel and Hamas, UN agencies have cited the Hamas-run health ministry’s death tolls in regular reports. The International Committee of the Red Cross and Palestinian Red Crescent also use the numbers.

A lo largo de cuatro guerras y numerosos enfrentamientos entre Israel y Hamas, las agencias de la ONU han citado los datos de muertes del ministerio de salud dirigido por Hamas en informes regulares. El Comité Internacional de la Cruz Roja y la Media Luna Roja Palestina también utilizan esos números.

In the aftermath of war, the UN humanitarian office has published final death tolls based on its own research into medical records. The UN’s counts have largely been consistent with the Gaza health ministry’s, with small discrepancies.

Tras la guerra, la oficina humanitaria de la ONU ha publicado cifras finales de fallecidos basadas en su propia investigación en registros médicos. Las cifras de la ONU han sido en gran medida consistentes con las del ministerio de salud de Gaza, con pequeñas discrepancias.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

