AT&T otorga un crédito en la factura a los clientes después de una gran interrupción

Earlier this week, AT&T suffered a massive outage that took service completely offline for customers across the United States. In an effort to “help make it right,” AT&T says it will give impacted customers a credit to their accounts.

AT&T announced the credit late on Saturday night, saying that it will apply “one $5 credit per account” within the next two billing cycles.

We apologize for Thursday’s network outage. We recognize the frustration this outage has caused and know we let many of our customers down. We understand this may have impacted their ability to connect with family, friends, and others. Small business owners may have been impacted, potentially disrupting an essential way they connect with customers.

To help make it right, we’re reaching out to potentially impacted customers and we’re automatically applying a credit to their accounts. We want to reassure our customers of our commitment to reliably connect them – anytime and anywhere. We’re crediting them for the average cost of a full day of service.

We’re also taking steps to prevent this from happening again in the future. Our priority is to continuously improve and be sure our customers stay connected.

AT&T’s outage was one of the biggest carrier outages in recent memory. The outage began early on Thursday morning, with complaints from thousands of AT&T customers on social media beginning at 4:30 a.m. ET. Shortly thereafter, AT&T acknowledged the outage and said it was investigating. It wasn’t until nearly 4 p.m. ET on Thursday that AT&T said it had fully resolved the outage for all customers.

The following day, AT&T attributed the outage to a failed software update. Both the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI are investigating the situation, as well. AT&T says the outage was not the result of a cyberattack of any sort.

One detail that’s worth specifically pointing out is that this credit is “per account.” This means that whether you have five lines on your account or one line on your account, the credit will be $5. No more, no less.

Are you satisfied with this $5 make good from AT&T? Let us know down in the comments.

Earlier this week, AT&T sufrió una gran interrupción que dejó completamente sin servicio a los clientes en todo Estados Unidos. En un esfuerzo por “hacer lo correcto”, AT&T dice que dará a los clientes afectados un crédito en sus cuentas.

AT&T anunció el crédito tarde el sábado por la noche, diciendo que aplicará “un crédito de $5 por cuenta” en los próximos dos ciclos de facturación.

Nos disculpamos por la interrupción de la red del jueves. Reconocemos la frustración que esta interrupción ha causado y sabemos que defraudamos a muchos de nuestros clientes. Entendemos que esto puede haber afectado su capacidad para conectarse con familiares, amigos y otros. Los propietarios de pequeñas empresas pueden haberse visto afectados, lo que podría haber perturbado una forma esencial en la que se conectan con los clientes.

Para hacer lo correcto, estamos contactando a los clientes potencialmente afectados y estamos aplicando automáticamente un crédito a sus cuentas. Queremos asegurar a nuestros clientes nuestro compromiso de conectarlos de manera confiable, en cualquier momento y lugar. Les estamos dando crédito por el costo promedio de un día completo de servicio.

También estamos tomando medidas para evitar que esto vuelva a suceder en el futuro. Nuestra prioridad es mejorar continuamente y asegurarnos de que nuestros clientes permanezcan conectados.

La interrupción de AT&T fue una de las mayores interrupciones de operadores en la memoria reciente. La interrupción comenzó temprano el jueves por la mañana, con quejas de miles de clientes de AT&T en las redes sociales a partir de las 4:30 a.m. ET. Poco después, AT&T reconoció la interrupción y dijo que estaba investigando. No fue hasta casi las 4 p.m. ET del jueves que AT&T dijo que había resuelto completamente la interrupción para todos los clientes.

Al día siguiente, AT&T atribuyó la interrupción a una actualización de software fallida. Tanto el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional como el FBI están investigando la situación. AT&T dice que la interrupción no fue el resultado de un ciberataque de ningún tipo.

Un detalle que vale la pena señalar específicamente es que este crédito es “por cuenta”. Esto significa que ya sea que tenga cinco líneas en su cuenta o una línea en su cuenta, el crédito será de $5. Ni más ni menos.

¿Estás satisfecho con este gesto de $5 de AT&T? Háganoslo saber en los comentarios.

