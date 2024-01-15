Apple podría vender Series 9 y Ultra 2 relojes sin la aplicación de oxígeno en la sangre en EE. UU. en medio de una disputa de patentes.

Apple has readied modified Apple Watch models that “do not contain pulse oximetry functionality,” medical technology company Masimo said in a document filed today with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

The filing, viewed by MacRumors, suggests that Apple will be removing the Blood Oxygen app from new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models sold in the U.S., at least temporarily. This change would allow Apple to sidestep an import and sales ban on Apple Watch models with blood oxygen sensing, which the U.S. International Trade Commission ordered last year after ruling that Apple violated Masimo’s pulse oximetry patents. The ban was already temporarily paused shortly after it began last month, but it could have resumed as early as this month, which likely spurred Apple to take this measure.

Apple has started shipping modified Apple Watch models to retail stores in the U.S., according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, but it’s unclear when they will go on sale. Apple has yet to respond to our request for comment.

Apple’s website still advertises the Blood Oxygen app as an available feature on the Series 9 and Ultra 2 order pages in the U.S. as of writing. The feature can measure and display your body’s blood oxygen percentage, and is intended for “wellness purposes only.” Existing owners of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 will likely retain access to the feature, and it is not expected to be removed on models sold in other countries.

The feature’s removal is likely a stopgap, as Gurman reported that Apple is preparing a software update that would adjust the Blood Oxygen app’s algorithms, in an attempt to avoid Masimo’s patented technology. It’s unclear if this effort will be successful, and the legal battle between Apple and Masimo is likely far from over.

Historias Populares

Apple Plans to Release These 8 New iOS Features This Year

The calendar has turned to 2024, and there are many new iOS 17 and iOS 18 features that are expected to launch throughout the year. Below, we have recapped eight new iOS features expected in 2024, including Stolen Device Protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, AirPlay on hotel room TVs, app sideloading in the EU, next-generation CarPlay, roadside assistance via satellite outside of…

iOS 17.3 Coming Soon With These Two New Features for Your iPhone

iOS 17.3 has been in beta testing since mid-December, and the upcoming software update includes two new features for the iPhone so far. Apple seeded the third beta of iOS 17.3 this week. The update should be coming soon, with a release likely later this month. Below, we provide additional details about the new features in iOS 17.3 so far. Stolen Device Protection Earlier this year, T…

iPhone 16 Leak Reveals This All-New Button

Following the addition of the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro models, all iPhone 16 models may feature yet another all-new button. Apple plans to add a so-called “Capture” button to all iPhone 16 models, according to pre-production information obtained by MacRumors. The button would be located below the power button on the right side of the device, where the mmWave antenna window is…

5 Reasons to Wait for the Next Apple Watch

Are you thinking about upgrading your Apple Watch or buying one for the first time? If your current smartwatch is doing its job just fine and it’s only the idea of a good deal that’s piqued your interest, it could be worth holding out until later this year when Apple unveils its latest and greatest version. There are already several rumors from reputable sources that suggest 2024 could be a…

Apple Vision Pro Virtual Keyboard Blasted As ‘Complete Write-Off’

Anyone paying attention to Apple’s Vision Pro headset unveiling at WWDC 2023 will have seen its virtual keyboard demo. The keyboard floats in mid-air, allowing you to input text in your spatial computing environment while wearing the device. However, anyone planning to ditch their physical keyboard may want to hold onto it for a little while longer: According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the …

Apple Tweaks iPhone 16 Pro Action Button Design as Early Development Continues

Recent iPhone 16 Pro prototypes seen by MacRumors indicate that Apple has again tweaked the design of the Action button, and now it looks much like the Action button found on the iPhone 15 Pro. Apple has been toying with the size and design of the Action button for the iPhone 16 Pro, but in the latest “Proto2” development stage, the company is sticking with a tried and true design. During…

Apple Clarifies How Many Items Can Be Tracked in Find My

Apple today confirmed that up to 32 items can be added to the Find My app on the iPhone and iPad, up from a previous limit of 16. Apple revealed this information in a support document updated today:You can add up to 32 items in Find My. In addition to AirTag and the third-party Find My network accessories in the Items tab, AirPods Max count as one item, AirPods and AirPods Pro (1st…