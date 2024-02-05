AirPods 3 disponibles por un precio récord de $139.99 junto con descuentos en AirPods 2 y AirPods Pro 2 con USB-C

Amazon is back with all-time low prices on two AirPods models, including the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case. You can also find a solid discount on the AirPods 2 in these deals.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are available for $189.99, down from $249.00. This is a match of the record low price on these AirPods, which feature a new USB-C port as well as improved dust resistance and 20-bit 48kHz lossless audio when paired with the Apple Vision Pro.

Los AirPods Pro 2 con USB-C est\u00e1n disponibles por $189.99, en comparaci\u00f3n con $249.00. Este es el precio m\u00e1s bajo hist\u00f3rico de estos AirPods, que cuentan con un nuevo puerto USB-C as\u00ed como una mayor resistencia al polvo y audio 20-bit 48kHz lossless…

The AirPods 3 are on sale for $139.99, down from $169.00. This is another match of an all-time low price, and for the AirPods 3 this is the first time in 2024 that we’re tracking a best-ever price on the model.

Los AirPods 3 est\u00e1n a la venta por $139.99, en comparaci\u00f3n con $169.00. Este es otro precio m\u00e1s bajo de la historia, y para los AirPods 3 es la primera vez en 2024 que…

Finally, Amazon has the AirPods 2 for $89.99, down from $129.00. Although we’ve tracked this model lower in the past, particularly during the holidays, this is the lowest price we’ve seen in weeks and overall the best deal so far in 2024.

Finalmente, Amazon tiene los AirPods 2 por $89.99, en comparaci\u00f3n con los $129.00. Aunque hemos rastreado este modelo m\u00e1s bajo en el pasado, particularmente durante las fiestas, este es el precio m\u00e1s bajo que hemos visto en semanas y generalmente el mejor trato hasta ahora en 2024.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Popular Stories

Apple Releasing iOS 17.4 in March With These New Features and Changes

Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. Apple’s pres…

Next-Generation Apple CarPlay Will Feature These 8 New Apps

Apple recently updated its website to confirm that the first U.S. vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay support will debut in 2024. The first beta of iOS 17.4 references eight new CarPlay apps:Auto Settings: This app will let you manage paired iPhones and adjust vehicle settings. Car Camera: This app will display the vehicle’s rear-view camera feed. Charge: For electric vehicles,…

iFixit Shares Apple Vision Pro Teardown

The well-known repair website iFixit today shared a written teardown and video teardown of the Apple Vision Pro, offering a look inside the mixed reality headset. iFixit’s disassembly of the Vision Pro reveals several internal components, including an array of cameras and sensors, fans, lens motors, and more. Unsurprisingly, it appears that opening and repairing the headset will be…

iOS 18 Potentially ‘Biggest’ Software Update in iPhone’s History

Apple has big plans for iOS 18, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In the subscriber-only Q&A section of his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said iOS 18 has the potential to be the “biggest” software update in the iPhone’s history. “I’m told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company’s history,” …

Apple to Launch Foldable As Early As 2026 That Could Ultimately Replace iPad Mini

Apple is considering launching its first foldable in the next few years in the form of a 7- to 8-inch device that could ultimately replace the 8.3-inch iPad mini. That’s the latest claim to come out of Korean outlet The Elec. According to the report, Apple is reviewing a launch timeframe for the device between 2026 and 2027. However, Apple is also actively developing an OLED iPad mini, so …