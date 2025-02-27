¡Vaya, eso es algo nuevo! ¡Este gigante del streaming realmente está haciendo algo bueno para ti!

“

How did we ever survive before streaming? Not really the focus of this article, but feel free to drop your thoughts in the comments if you’re up for it. The real news here is about something streaming platforms usually don’t do – backpedal when it comes to getting more money out of us.

In a surprise twist, Max has made a move that’s actually good for us consumers – scrapping its plan to charge extra. Warner Bros. Discovery announced it’s ditching the idea of slapping a $10 monthly fee for sports and news content. Instead, they’ll be removing this content from the ad-supported tier next month, which honestly sounds fair enough.

What was supposed to be a Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On for Max subscribers will no longer be happening, and instead of charging extra, Standard and Premium tier subscribers in the US can still catch live events without any additional fees.

Over the last year plus, we had the opportunity to assess how users engage with sports and news on Max, and we’ve been actively involved in exploring ways to evolve the sports distribution ecosystem in the U.S. We believe that the best place for that content for now is within the Standard and Premium tiers. This update ensures that subscribers can continue to enjoy that coveted access within Max, while also enabling ongoing investment in our premium sports and news portfolio.

– JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games, WBD, February 2025

Max originally announced that its Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On would be free until February 2024, after which it’d cost an extra $10. The deadline came and went, and nothing changed – no additional charge and no mention of it, leaving subscribers waiting in suspense. Then, last September, whispers surfaced that the $10 fee was still in the works and could drop any minute.



But today’s news brings some relief, at least for some users. Starting March 30, ad-supported users will lose access to B/R Sports and CNN Max. Plus, there’s still some room for doubt about whether this free ride will last for Standard and Premium, too. The press release, carefully crafted and probably passed through several rounds of approval, only committed to not pursuing the additional charge… “for now.” So, while things are looking good today, more fees could pop up down the line.

